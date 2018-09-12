Take a tour of this quirky home – made for entertaining!

Have a found the ultimate party house?

The Gart has totally blown us away! It’s like no other house we’ve ever seen here at Ideal Home HQ. This grand house is made for entertaining with its 100ft long reception room, piano room, cinema room and a gin and whisky bar – complete with pool table.

Stuart McAlpine Miller, the contemporary artist, and his designer wife Nikki bought the house, in Perthshire, in 2016. They have since totally transformed the property. ‘We’ve taken on a lot of exhibition spaces in London so we’re not afraid of working with large spaces.’ explains Nikki.

With Thirteen bedrooms, that caters for 25 guests plus you, this really is the ideal home for hosting parties…

The Gart

The Gart is a handsome stone built Scots baronial country house, which dates back to 1835. An original, smaller house was built on the site, designed by William Burn. It was rebuilt and extented after a fire in 1901.

The kitchen

Speaking of the interior design, Nikki explains, ‘We knew we wanted to use grey and blue to decorate. We wanted to showcase Stuart’s art as we have clients who come to the house.’

The living room

Thanks to the high ceilings and grand arches the living space doesn’t feel over powered by bold furniture choices.

The entertainment rooms

Who wouldn’t love a fully-fitted bar and plush snooker table at home? This room is the ultimate in offering home entertainment. You’d feel like you were in a plush hotel every time you sat at the gin and whiskey bar.

Does it get more decadent than a whole room dedicated to a white grand piano. A cool cartoon inspired wall mural and neon sign add extra wow factor to this space.

Fancy these famous faces sat around the table at your fantasy dinner party? There’s certainly an element of drama in this quirky dining room. The black walls create the perfect ambience for intimate dinner parties and gatherings.

The bedroom

The bedroom is just so cool! The charcoal feature wall, velvet button-back bed and stylish sputnik pendant light all make exactly the right statement.

Along the south of the garden is a natural stream and a belt of trees. This provides great privacy, ensuring the parties don’t draw complaints from the neighbours.

This incredible house is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £1.75 million.

Is this was home, why would you ever go ‘out out’ again?