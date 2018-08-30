Take a lesson in style from this former school-turned-London penthouse

Tamara Kelly
By

Once a humble school, this stunning home is now an uber-stylish duplex penthouse

This stunning London penthouse occupies the second and third floors of a former Victorian school. The unique home is a fine of a period conversion well done. The exceptional apartment boasts a wealth of period features throughout. The noticeable period characteristics include grand high ceilings, sash windows, traditional fireplaces, original wooden flooring and restored cast iron radiators.

Located in the heart of East London this three bed apartment is simply too cool for school.

London penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Don’t be fooled by the word ‘apartment’ – this property is seriously huge. The grand entrance is very in-keeping with the greatness that lives behind the door.

Open-plan living room

london penthouse

Image credit: Savills

The second floor comprises a stunning, triple aspect open-plan kitchen and reception room. Decorated with plush velvet and glam metallic touches, this room is effortlessly chic. Two sets of original French doors open out onto the impressive private roof terrace.

London penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Full height sliding doors allow the dining room to be closed off. Making the space private from the living room – for more intimate dining occasions.

london penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Kitchen

London penthouse: former school

Image credit: Savills

The kitchen features contemporary white units with wooden worksurfaces. An original Pop Art feature wall holds court in this room. The bold artwork adds a modern touch the characterful period property.

Bedrooms

London penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors flood this master bedroom with natural light. The balcony adds a welcome escape to the outside space.

London penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Complete with a walk-in dressing room, the spare bedroom is far from shabby.

Bathroom

London penthouse

Image credit: Savills

Small-scale grey mosaic tiles keep the bathroom simple but stylish

Outdoor space

London Penthouse

Image credit: Savills

The generous outdoor terrace is accessed via two doors from the open-plan living space on the second floor. The master bedroom on the third floor has doors leading out to a balcony area, overlooking the terrace.

London Penthouse

Image credit: Savills

In the heart of Hoxton, London, having this much outdoor space is extremely rare, and would command a price premium. There’s more than enough room to host many a summer soiree.

This former school turned apartment is currency on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £2.1 million.

Fancy a term or two of penthouse living?

