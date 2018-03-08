A Barker and Stonehouse survey reveals the nation's sleeping habits

How did you sleep last night? Not so well? You’re not alone. A new survey from furniture experts Barker and Stonehouse reveals that just 15 per cent claiming they get ‘a good and healthy night’s sleep’.

It’s a frightening fact given that good sleep is directly associated with productivity and our mental wellbeing. So what is happening to the 85 per cent that aren’t getting sufficient shut-eye?

Not surprisingly, one of the biggest culprits causing this lack of sleep is the mobile phone. A telling 66 per cent of the 2,000 people surveys admitted they were looking at their phones less than 30 minutes before they fell asleep.

Just under 25 per sent of women said they looked at Pinterest, Snapchat or dating apps like Tinder at bedtime. Dating apps were a particular distraction in Aberystwyth, where 33 per cent of people check their profile before their head hits the pillow.

A third of us also think about work immediately before bed, which can’t be conducive to a proper rest. Indeed, Chris Brantner, Sleep Science Coach at SleepZoo.com says that taking work home isn’t ideal.

He recommends ‘a good hour to wind down and prepare your body for slumber. Putting pen to paper and creating to-do lists for the next day will let you shut off from work.’

Distractions before bed aren’t our only problem – some blame falls on our other halves. 40 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women admitted they snored, waking their partners and sometimes themselves! Swansea has the biggest issues with partners snoring.

Another issue is the amount of sleep we’re getting. Of those asked, one in five said they don’t get to sleep before midnight, yet their alarms are set for 6.30am. That leaves them an hour and a half short of the recommended eight hours of sleep a night.

‘Getting less than eight hours sleep, you’re impairing your ability o think clearly, be productive and problem solve on a daily basis,’ Chris points out.

Liverpudlians are the earliest risers, setting their alarms for an average time of 5am. And the people of Oxford get the most time in bed, with 10 per cent hitting the sack as early as 8pm on a weekday.

The majority of those surveyed had the best night’s sleep on a Friday, ‘knowing they had a relaxing weekend to follow’.

There are lots of things we can do to sleep better. Imran Kai, Barker and Stonehouse’s e-commerce manager says ‘creating a calm and soothing space in your bedroom is key.’

‘A simple and cost-effective tip for ensuring undisturbed sleep is to install blackout blinds in your room,’ he recommends. ‘You should also change your mattress every eight years for the best level of comfort and support.’

We reckon you can’t go wrong with a good-old fashioned cup of cocoa either. Sweet dreams everyone.