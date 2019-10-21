The Round House is a five-bed property, which featured on the Channel 4 property show. The impressive family home features a generous 58ft living area wrapped around a circular courtyard, which has to be seen to be believed.

The famous new-build appeared on much-loved TV property show back in September 2014.

Not your usual two-up two-down, this striking home is a departure from regular new builds.

‘From the hilltop tribes of Ethiopia to the North American Indians, people have always built round houses, they were the first dwellings,’ said Kevin on the show. ‘And yet these days we live in a rectangular age. But I think we should be pushing at the envelope, I think we should be building circular again’.

Four sets of bifold doors open onto the feature paved circular courtyard, which features decking and a hot tub.

‘It is almost as though a giant wooden spaceship has landed on top of Stonehenge and interlocked with it. It is beautiful. I always thought that the building was like a big embrace. It is very dynamic,’ exclaimed the programme’s presenter Kevin McCloud.

Describing the custom made house the agents say, ‘only upon viewing this remarkable home does obvious practicality seamlessly combine with the comfortable and versatile contemporary living space’.

Going on to say, ‘blending well into the landscape clad in Siberian Larch under a planted roof, this intriguing round house features five bedrooms. Including a master suite with garden access and four further en-suite bedrooms including the family bathroom) and a large multi aspect reception room/kitchen featuring polished concrete flooring and full height windows.’

The kitchen is a triumph in contemporary design. The incredible ceiling height, open-plan aspect and modern curved units all add to the overall wow factor.

The full height windows are most remarkable in the sizeable master bedroom – imagine waking to those views every morning.

Other features include underfloor heating throughout, a large separate utility room and a large second reception room – currently fitted out as a cinema room.

On the show we saw Peter Berkin and his wife Chard construct the unusual house, not always agreeing it must be said! The visionary couple spent up of £400,000 building their home.

The famous home is back on the market with agents Emoov via Zoopla, with an asking price of £1,100,00.

We shared news of this quirky home being up for sale back in April, 2016. Two years after it first aired on the show. At the time it was listed for £1million – showing how much it has appreciated in value.

If you fancy residing in a circular property and have a spare £1million, what are you waiting for?! Properties like this don’t roll around often.