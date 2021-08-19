We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snug has launched a brand new sofa that is designed to fit into even the smallest, most awkwardly shaped house in the country.

Have you been scrolling through modular sofas and sofa beds, but struggling to find a design that fits in your oh-so-tight room? The brand new collection from original sofa-in-a-box company Snug, called The Small Biggie, is set to revolutionise small-space living.

The Small Biggie from Snug

This slim-armed beauty is a must-have for any small living room idea. It has a super trim frame that won’t take up too much room, and the best part about it is that is it fully adaptable to your room.

You can start with an armchair or small two-seater, and then add to the configuration as you need. You could end up with a full-size L-shaped sofa should you eventually get enough space.

To really put the sofa’s small space credentials to the test, one was delivered to the smallest house in the UK, located in Conwy, Wales.

The house has only a metre of floor space in the home. It was a tricky delivery, but Snug managed to squeeze one of its 1.5 seater sofas in. The owner who had never been able to fit a sofa into the property before was shocked.

‘I told Snug multiple times there’s no chance a sofa will get in there. I even measured up and drafted a floor plan for them, but their representative was adamant they’d pull it off and I have to say, I’m amazed,’ says the current owner, Jan Tyley.

‘It’s one of the most challenging deliveries we’ve ever made, but where better to put it to the test?’ Rob Bridgman, founder of Snug.

As well as being incredibly practical, comfort has not been sacrificed with the sofa including deep plump seats and super-soft back cushions. Prices start at £544 for The Small Biggie 1.5 Seater Snuggler as seen in the smallest house.

The sofa comes in a range of vibrant colours, including green, grey, blue and teal. We love it as a two-seater in Midnight Blue, which is priced at £1,079.

Team it with other bright colours or glam it up with glints of gold in your accessories and marble-topped furniture.

You don’t have to worry about the sofa marking either, as all of Snug’s fabrics are spill-resistant – and vegan and pet-friendly, too.

Video Of The Week

If you move to a new home or switch your sofa to a different space, you can easily add to it, to turn it into an L shape – or add a chaise, footstool and even extra arms. Plus there are lots of storage options available to complement your existing living room storage ideas.

The Small Biggie from Snug promises delivery in a matter of days and can be assembled in three minutes without the need for any tools.

If you’re in the market for a small sofa to fit into a tight space then this should definitely be on your list to consider.