The 5 things we’ve learnt this week from IKEA about clever storage

Here at Ideal home HQ we’re more than a little obsessed with clever storage ideas! And it would seem we’re not alone, as Maire Kondo’s art of organisation sweeps the nation we’re all looking for stylish new ways to stay neat and tidy.

Simple, yet effective storage solutions can prove so satisfying. These examples below prove that thinking outside the box can make storage more than merely functional.

1. Make it personal with a splash of paint

If the storage has to be on display why not make it more of a decorative feature. As demonstrated beautifully above, a touch of paint can do wonders to create a masterpiece. The pine cabinets and shelves from IKEA are ideal to jazz up with a splash of paint.

For the budding artists among us, try being more creative rather with a coat of paint. The abstract landscape above is a clever way to turn your storage into artwork.

2. Colour code it to create an organised home

So simple yet SO effective. Whether you’re a busy family that needs a little more order or in a rent share, a simple colour coding system makes storage that much more efficient.

3. Leave a little on display to bring style to storage

Embrace the storage element by creating displays, rather than hiding everything away. these simple wall hooks are ideal for hallways, for scarves and hats, and bedrooms for jewellery and ties etc. In order to keep things looking orderly try to restrict the number of items to a minimum.

4. Create multi-purpose work stations to save space

Short on kitchen space? Turn a sideboard into a multi-purpose breakfast bar, storage unit and kitchen island. Making simple furniture pieces work harder is a great way to utilise space, especially when space is a premium. Again the pine is perfect for a lick of paint if you want to jazz things up.

5. If you’re running out of space, think vertical!

There’s no denying it, children often require the most storage – for all the toys you don’t want laying around making the house look untidy. One sure-fire way of being able to provide enough storage is by taking it vertical.

We’re off now to rethink our storage!

