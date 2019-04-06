The days are finally longer, which means the sunlight is beaming into your home and lighting up patches of dust and dirt that you probably didn’t notice in the winter months.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But while you’ll take your feather duster to sweep away some cobwebs, or hoover the carpets regularly, sometimes dirt and grime can build up in unexpected areas that you may not have considered – resulting in them often being missed of your cleaning checklist.

According to online marketplace Airtasker, there are six things that often get glanced over when it comes a cleaning, from houseplants to your actual cleaning products!

6 things you probably forget to clean

1. Remote controls, switches and handles

There are plenty of things in your home that you have daily contact with; doorknobs, kitchen cabinets, light switches and TV remotes – they all gather germs and dirt too. So when you clean, make sure you go over all the items with a cloth and disinfectant. As for the TV remote, remove the batteries and use a cotton bud with disinfectant to rub around the buttons. Wipe the remainder of the remote with a lint-free cloth.

2. Mattresses

Your mattress is often overlooked when it comes to changing your bed sheets, washing those is easy but don’t forget you spend on average eight hours a night sleeping on your mattress. After you’ve stripped the bed, use a vacuum to clean all the dust off the mattress.

Next, use some baking soda and mix with a few drops of essential oils and use a kitchen strainer to sprinkle the baking soda all over the mattress. Leave it on for at least an hour and then vacuum with the hose attachment.

If you need a new one read: Best mattress – the top choices for a perfect night’s sleep, now updated for 2019

3. House plants

That’s right, these are susceptible to dust, too! For larger plants, carefully wipe over the leaves with a moist cloth. For houseplants that are smaller in size – fill your sink with lukewarm water, support them (and the soil) with your fingers, turn upside down and gently swish their leaves in the water.

4. Extractor Fans

If you like to cook regularly then it makes sense that extractor fans above hobs can get greasy and blocked easily, so make sure you give yours a good clean regularly. Using a large stainless-steel pot, boil water and add baking soda gradually – stop when you see it fizzing. Carefully using tongs, lower the filters into the pot. Leave them for 5 minutes, remove, set aside, and wipe clean before adding back into the fan.

5. Outside

Video Of The Week

Just because it’s outside doesn’t mean it should be neglected when it comes to cleaning. Mildew can build up around your shed and patio so use a power hose to remove it. Also, be sure to clear your gutters of leaves that have built up over the cooler months.

6. Cleaning equipment

It may seem strange, but your cleaning tools like dusters and vacuums collect germs, too. Once you’ve used them to reach every nook and cranny around the house, give them a thorough clean to eliminate any germs.

Are you guilty of missing these off your cleaning checklist?