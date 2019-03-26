With spring officially here, it’s now the perfect time to de-clutter your home and give it a good tidy. So thankfully the experts at Marks & Spencer have introduced the ultimate line-up of cleaning essentials for a sparkling home.

The affordable range of cruelty-free cleaning products is inspired by ‘cleanfluencers’ like Mrs Hinch and her Welsh rival, Jo Tunnicliffe-Evans – and the best bit is, prices start from just 55p!

Discover the Marks & Spencer cleaning range…

The affordable collection includes delicately scented sprays, perfect for getting surfaces in your kitchen, bathroom or even your floors to gleam. There’s a floral burst multi-purpose cleaner, and a bathroom cleaner that promises to cut through dirt and grime and prevent watermarks and soapy water build up. This pretty pink bottle should be right up Sophie Hinchliffe’s street!

Buy now: Floral Burst multi-purpose cleaner, £0.90, Marks & Spencer

The range also includes fabric conditioners that will leave clothes smelling fresh throughout the day, washing up liquids for simply spotless dishes, and handy anti-bacterial multi-surface wipes that kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria.

Prices range from 55p for washing up liquid to £1.30 for furniture polish. The most expensive item is a set of five multi-purpose household cloths, £2.29, which may even rival Mrs Hinch’s beloved Minky.

Buy now: Furniture polish, £1.30, Marks & Spencer

M&S experts advise using the Sparkling Wave Bathroom Cleaner to eliminate tile and grout grit. While the fabric softener is perfect to swipe across the sink for a sparkling finish. The cleaning sponge combined with the washing up liquid is also a sure-fire way to remove stubborn stains from casserole dishes, pots, and pans.

Buy now: Sparkling Wave bathroom cleaner, £0.90, Marks & Spencer

‘Our collection of cruelty-free cleaning products has something for everyone,’ explains product developer Natalie Tate. ‘We’ve used a combination of highly effective formulas and gorgeous fragrances to ensure household cleaning is a joy.’

According to Google trends, cleaning has never been more popular, with huge spikes in searches on cleaning products and hacks. Vegan cleaning is also up by 100 per cent, so this range has come along not a minute too soon!