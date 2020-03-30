Must-have Karcher steam cleaner online at Aldi – £50 cheaper than Argos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi have a brilliant online offering of budget-friendly cleaning gadgets. Including a best-priced Karcher steam cleaner, that claims to kill 99.99 per cent of all common household bacteria.

As we reported earlier on this month ‘Heat treatment, such as steam cleaning, has effectively been shown to kill viruses on soft furnishings in the past. The Government has advised employing a steam cleaner when cleaning COVID-19.’

There’s also a steam mop and a carpet cleaner, to make cleaning more efficient during these unprecedented times.

Best of all, Aldi aim to dispatch all Specialbuys orders as normal during lockdown. Writing on the website, ‘they should arrive with you 3-5 working days from the date you placed your order.’

Aldi’s best price on the Karcher Steam Cleaner

The supreme SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner makes light work of dirt and limescale around the home. Steam cleaners are ideal for cleaning right now.

Aldi writes, ‘When thoroughly cleaning with a Kärcher Steam Cleaner, 99.99 per cent of all common household bacteria will be killed on common household hard floor surfaces, making it also ideal for allergy sufferers.’

The use of steam eliminates the need for harsh chemicals. This versatile steam cleaner includes on-board storage for tools and accessories, with all the attachments and brushes needed for cleaning the entire house. It requires just one tank of water for 20 minutes of powerful steam cleaning.

Worth noting the same model retails for £150 at Argos.

Buy now: Karcher SC2 Easyfix Steam Cleaner, £99, Aldi

Aldi steam mop

Ergonomically designed, the mop features a cool touch exterior with a 180-degree rotatable triangular steam head – which claims to be able to remove the most persistent and dried-up dirt. The foldable handle is also great for space-saving storage.

The mop comes complete with all the accessories you need too. These include a measuring cup, 2 inter-changeable microfibre pads, carpet soleplate and a funnel.

The Steam mop is ideal for all floor types, including tiles, vinyl and wood. It can even be used on carpets and rugs.

Buy now: Easy Home Steam Mop, £24.99, Aldi

Aldi carpet cleaner

The Aldi carpet cleaner ‘will quickly become your new best friend when it comes to cleaning your home!’ according to the budget supermarket.

Video Of The Week

The lightweight vacuum comes complete with its own detergent solution, which loosens and removes ground-in dirt. The easy-to-fill and easy-to-empty tank makes cleaning a breeze.

Perfect for keeping carpets clean from outside dirt, along with muddy pet paw prints, spills and even the toughest dirt.

Buy now: Carpet Cleaner & Cleaning Solution, £49.99, Aldi

Stay home. use online deliveries wherever you can.