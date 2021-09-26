We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stone cottage? Tick! Thatched roof? Tick! Village location? Tick! Yes, folks, if you’re dreaming of the quintessential cottage home, then this place has it all.

Whether you’re after a country living room where you can enjoy a roaring fire in winter, or some open-plan kitchen ideas inspiration, Todthatch could be the property for you.

Set in a peaceful village close to Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire, this pretty semi-detached property is not only picture-perfect but up for sale.

Todthatch exterior

Approached through a gateway onto the private driveway, this partially-thatched Cotswold stone cottage has a stunning front garden. You can just see a slither of the terrace, where there’s plenty of space for al-fresco entertaining.

The gardens themselves back onto beautiful open fields and feature flower borders and two raised vegetable beds. From the front, you wouldn’t believe that the house includes three bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Living room

Now if these living room ideas doesn’t spell country living to you, we don’t know what will. Exposed stonework, beams and a large inglenook fireplace with log-burning stove make for a pretty cosy interior, with sofas that are crying out to be lounged on.

No dingy dark rooms for this cottage either – those glass door open onto a small front porch with stone steps and ensure the space is kept light and bright.

Kitchen

Imagine cooking away at this range cooker and dishing up hearty meals on the breakfast table. This kitchen is a masterclass in how to use cottage kitchen ideas, with traditional wood furniture, old copper pans hung from beams and wall shelves showcasing pretty crockery.

An integrated double oven and dishwasher give you some mod cons, while just out of the picture is a stable door that opens out onto the front cottage garden.

Dining room

For a more formal dining setting, this room offers plenty of space for entertaining and we love the exposed stone walls and quirky shape to it.

Now, you can’t see it, but there’s also a useful utility room off of here, with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble drier.

Bedroom

Usually, we’d show you the master bedroom, but this sweet interior caught our eye and we wanted to show you how a twin doesn’t have to feel small or dull.

That vaulted ceiling adds an airy feel, while the large window creates plenty of light. Add to that the square of stone wall and sweet shelf where a headboard would normally be, and you’ve got yourself a beautiful if a little quirky, guest room.

Bathroom

Todthatch has two bathrooms and this one has both a separate shower (just out of the picture) and a bath to relax in at the end of a long day. Instead of the traditional holders, vintage bowls are used to store loo rolls, while artwork, candle holders and unique pieces of furniture give it an individual look.

So, how are you feeling after seeing Todthatch? Ready to see more of this beautiful cottage that’s on the market for £700,000? If so, head over to Knight Frank where you can see the listing.

Which is your favourite room in this charming house?