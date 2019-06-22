Few properties enjoy such an enchanting waterside position as that of Haddon Lake House. Found nestled in a secluded waterside location surrounded by two acres of immaculately restored and designed historic gardens and lakes.

The exceptional contemporary house comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an impressive large open-plan reception kitchen and dining area.

In addition to the main house, Haddon Lake House boasts a self-contained cottage, known as The Boathouse – currently used as a workshop and store.

Exterior

Sat alongside the lake, surrounded by tranquil woodlands the setting for Haddon Lake House could not be more idyllic. The rooms at the back of the house overlook this stunning view.

Kitchen

The main kitchen area features an isolated island unit that seamlessly blends into the open-plan living area.

The island unit is functional enough to house all the kitchen accessories you could need, yet discreet enough not to overpower the open living space.

In contrast a highly desirable AGA stands at the far end of this highly modern kitchen.

Open-plan dining

Continuing the contemporary aesthetic the dining area houses a glass staircase. Gallery white walls help to make the space feel extra bright and airy.

Living room

If modern decor is your thing, this room will be ticking all the boxes. From the elegant therapy-style couch to the suspended log fire this room oozes effortless style and cool creature comforts.

Again white walls preserve the modern decorating scheme.

Bedroom

The master suite has an air of Japanese design about it. From the streamline built-in storage and floating low bed, to the pops of red for decoration. This generous benefits further from a modern furnished en-suite.

Gardens

The stunningly immaculate gardens are awash with seasonal colour. A picturesque greenhouse stands surrounded by well-tended raised flowerbeds and shaped topiary bushes.

Video Of The Week

A number of well-positioned benches provide the perfcet spot to sit and enjoy the captivating colourful gardens.

This impressive lakeside home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.65million.

Would living by the water’s edge be your ideal home desitination?