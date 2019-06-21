Shania Twain’s house is up for sale – Man! We feel like moving in

Shania Twain’s home in the Bahamas is up for sale – it’s safe to say, it’s impressed us very much!

The Canadian singer, songwriter and actress’ luxury Bahamas home offers the essence of Island living. Situated on 1 acre of sandy white beach. The house is located in the exclusive gated community of Old Fort Bay.

Arranged over 7,000 square feet, the property provides a calm and intimate atmosphere throughout.

Built in 2004 the plush pad comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large media room. The property is surrounded by stunning panoramic views of the beach and sea, visible from all of the five bedrooms.

Exterior

‘Ka-Ching!’ this house is breathtaking. From the balcony stretching the width of the back to the dreamy pool, not forgetting it’s prime location on the beach – it’s a holiday home dream.

It’s exactly the kind of property we’d expect Shania Twain to call home. Dubbed the ‘Queen of Country Pop’ the icon has sold over 100 million records. Making her the best-selling female artist in country music.

Kitchen

The generous kitchen space allows plenty of space for cooking and entertaining. The space opens directly onto the outdoor space to provide the perfect solution for summer soirees.

Living room

High ceilings, plenty of windows and white washed walls make this room an airy vision of delight. With a stern nod to a coastal theme the room features shades of aqua and sea blue, teamed with reclaimed wood furniture pieces.

A large natural textured rug helps to add texture to the contemporary tiled floor.

The dining room opens directly out onto the terrace dining area. We can’t imagine this room wins in favour over the outdoor dining area in the Bahamas heat – but it’s a well-appointed space all the same.

Master bedroom

The master suite features a quirky round design element. Complete with its own private balcony over looking the pool and sea beyond.

Outdoors

The house boast a sheltered dinging area, ideal for lunchtimes to escape the glare of the sun. The reclaimed wooden table and natural woven chairs add the perfcet nautical touch to enhance the setting.

How’s that for a view. The beachside property offers exquisite ocean views from the immaculately kept gardens. The pool and plunge-pool are framed by a number of classic poolside seats – from loungers to classic Adirondack chairs.

The outdoor space also features a seating area under a sheltered gazebo structure. The perfect retreat at the height of daytime sun.

The incredible house is on the market with agents Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, with a guide price of $10,950,000.

This luxurious home is still the one she lives in, until sold.

We’d happily call this home, ‘Forever and Always’.