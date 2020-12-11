We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a cheap but chic radiator cover? Be inspired by this savvy homeowner who has made her own, almost entirely for free. The upcycled pallet radiator cover in question is the creation of Laine Manley from Blaenau Gwent, Wales.

After giving her hallway a shabby chic makeover Laine felt the new-look hall, with newly stencilled floor, was missing something.

‘I was so pleased with the results. However, the radiator let the look of the hallway down,’ she explains.

Despite looking online for a suitable cover Laine couldn’t find exactly what she wanted. Instead she decided to make her own…

Upcycled pallet radiator cover

‘I searched online for radiator covers, but I couldn’t find one to fit’ Laine explains to Latest Deals. ‘Everywhere I looked they were a stand size of 82 inches, but my radiator was 96 inches tall.’

‘I’d almost given up hope of finding a radiator cover that was high enough,’ she exclaims. ‘When I saw some self-made covers on a budget DIY group I’m a member of on social media. I thought I may as well give that a go.’

Inspired Laine decided to upcycle a wooden pallet into a bespoke radiator cover. She set about researching how to go about it by watching videos on YouTube. A friend kindly donated a spare pallet for free, and she set to work.

‘I removed all the slats from one side to make a box frame’ she explains. ‘Once I had a good fit, I rebuilt the outward-facing side by nailing down each slat, allowing enough space between each one to let the heat escape.’

‘I sanded down the frame and painted it white. I also oiled the top ledge to enhance the shabby chic look.’

Laine bought a pair of wall brackets from her local DIY shop for £5.99, which she used to fix the radiator cover to the wall.

The bespoke cover concealed the unattractive radiator, to complete the look. All her savvy DIY efforts have transformed her ‘boring’ old hallway into an entirely new inviting space.

And there you go, an essentially free made-to-measure pallet radiator cover. Shabby Chic? More like Savvy Chic. A budget job well done we say.

‘It was my first time doing anything like this, but I’m very happy with it,’ says Laine of her hallway transformation.