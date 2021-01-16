We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you have an old wardrobe that could use some TLC? How about giving it a totally new look with a lick of paint? Let this fine example inspire your own DIY upcycling project. This wardrobe transformation is the work of Ideal Home’s Editor Heather Young who has upcycled an old family heirloom for her young daughter’s room.

A few coats of Frenchic furniture paint has totally transformed the outdated wardrobe into a vision in pretty pink.

Upcycled old wardrobe

‘My mum remembers going to the furniture shop to buy this wardrobe (part of a bedroom set) with her parents when she was about five years old,’ Heather recalls.

With the wardrobe having lived in the garage for years after she inherited it, Heather felt it was time to embark on an upcycling project to give it a new lease of life – leading the way for her daughter’s bedroom makeover.

Following the advice in a Frenchic YouTube video, Heather was ready to paint the wardrobe. ‘I gave the wardrobe a really good clean with sugar soap,’ Heather says. ‘After washing with sugar soap, I rinsed with clean water. Once it was dry I gave it a light sand all over, then wiped off the dust and left to dry again!’

For painting she used a small paintbrush to paint the frame and smaller details first. Once these tough areas were covered she began painting the larger areas with a small foam roller.‘I left the first coat to dry for two hours before repeating – frame and smaller details with paintbrush, larger areas with the roller again’ she says.

Pink wardrobe makeover

And voila! The upcycled wardrobe is now a perfect piece of pink furniture for daughter Esme’s room. The style conscious tween has chosen the colour scheme for her bedroom, inspired by an old art print.

The dusky blush pink works well with the other colours that will be used in the full room makeover – ochre, mint green and deep pink. Heather tells us they’re planning to add fluorescent pink and monochrome accents to give the colours a modern twist. Sounds like our kind of bedroom colour scheme, be sure to share snaps, Heather!

