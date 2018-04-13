Why not treat yourself to one of the hero pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very?

Everyone needs a glamorous pick-me-up now and again… so why should your home be any different? Metallic accessories are the homeware equivalent of a new lipstick, handbag or jewellery. That’s why, if your living room needs a lift or your bedroom’s looking a bit bedraggled, they should be your first point of call.

Copper has long been the metal finish of the moment. But in the last 12 months it’s been challenged by bold brass. The former is a fabulous foil for popular Millennial pink, while brass works especially well with purple and forest green tones. And either looks fabulous against a backdrop of deep blue.

To give you an idea of what’s possible, we’ve picked a piece of metallic loveliness for each room from our Ideal Home collection at Very. From a lamp to a bed frame, they’re each guaranteed to add instant sparkle.

1. For the hallway – geometric mirror

Thanks to its ornate frame, this mirror does the job of two pieces. ‘It’s a focal point and wall art all in one,’ says Executive Editor Jane Akers.

Buy now: Ideal Home Milo wall mirror, £99.99, Very

2. For the dining room – copper cutlery

For an instant upgrade, replace your standard stainless-steel knives and forks with a set in a warmer tone. ‘The copper finish lifts any plain white tableware,’ says Deputy Art Director Emma Jackson.

Coming soon: Ideal Home Teardrop 16-piece cutlery set, £16.99, Very

3. For the living room – stylish coffee table

This petite piece is meant for a living room, but Editor Vanessa Richmond thinks it would work equally well in a bedroom, perhaps as storage at the foot of the bed.

Buy now: Ideal Home Pisa coffee table, £179, Very

4. For the bedroom – glam bed frame

Decorating Editor Nicky Phillips is a big fan of this piece. ‘That polished copper finish is so glam – I love it,’ she says.

Buy now: Ideal Home Webster bed frame, from £449, Very

5. For just about anywhere – a simple lamp

It’s unfussy design means it’s versatile enough to serve on a desk, side table, or as a bedside lamp. ‘It’s like something you’d find in Heal’s, but affordable enough to buy two,’ says Features Editor Holly Walsh.

Buy now: Ideal Home Carter Copper Orb table lamp, £39.99, Very

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to bring on the bling!