If you’ve ever watched Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4, you will probably remember Angel’s show-stopping wallpaper gallery in the honeymoon suite. But, without a collection of vintage wallpaper cuttings in the attic, we had no idea how we’d ever create a similar wallpaper feature wall ourselves.

However, a single mum from Chester took on the challenge and managed to create a similar shop stopping wallpaper feature wall for just £3.50!

Wallpaper feature wall hack

Michelle Anderson from Chester posted her genius wallpaper hack in the Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks Facebook group. It was her first post on the group, but all the members went crazy for her eclectic design.

The post quickly clocked up 651 likes and 84 comments, with members praising the design.

‘Wow just wow’

‘Love the hexagon idea!’

‘Well done you. The wallpaper looks very time-consuming. Looks great’

‘Absolutely stunning’

‘Wow the feature wall is incredible! So straight and precise can tell you put a lot of work into that. Bet you’re proud of that, all looks excellent.’

‘I first saw the idea on another DIY page on Facebook and fell in love,’ says Michelle. ‘I was looking for something different for my bedroom feature wall and just had to try it.’

To keep costs down, Michelle went around local DIY stores and took free samples of wallpapers that she liked. She then purchased a hexagon-shaped box from Hobbycraft for £3.50 and used it as a stencil to trace around.

‘It took me about 4 days to cut them out, a few hours each day,’ explains Michelle. This part of the process sounds like one for in front of the TV in the evening.

The wallpaper feature wall in the bedroom was part of a complete household overhaul. So after she’d finished cutting the wallpaper hexagons out, she used some leftover white paint to cover the wall before she began attaching them.

Once the wall was dry, she started playing around with the positioning of the hexagons. ‘I started attaching the hexagons using blue tac so I could position them right and decide which ones looked better next to each other,’ Michelle says. ‘It took about six hours to blue-tac them all on.’

Once she had perfected the positioning of each hexagon, she took each one individually and used wallpaper paste to reattached them to the wall.

This is a time-consuming hack, but for £3.50 it is worth it.

You can try this hack out with wallpaper samples or any leftover wallpaper cuttings you might have lying around the house.

Will you be giving this hack ago?