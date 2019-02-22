There’s a whole garden dedicated to gin at the Chelsea Flower Show — cheers to that!

We're raising a glass to this botanical design!

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, 21-25 May 2019, is one of the most coveted events in the gardening calendar.

And as the countdown to this celebration of all things green gets underway, gardening aficionados will be taking a closer look at some of the stunning garden displays that are set to take the annual event by storm.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

One such garden is the Warner Edwards garden. Britain’s leading super-premium, farm-born gin has teamed up with celebrated garden designer, Helen Elks-Smith to create a Show Garden on Main Avenue.

The garden will take inspiration from the home of the Warner Edwards Gin Distillery — Falls Farm in Northamptonshire.

Chelsea goes royal: The Duchess of Cambridge is co-designing a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Warner Edwards garden Chelsea 2019

An imaginative water feature, that appears and disappears throughout the garden, will represent the farm’s naturally occurring springs.

The body of the design will feature a complex cantilevered roof and supporting structure, made using regionally-sourced natural stone and materials.

Oxford-based artist Wendy Newhofer will create bespoke, hand-crafted glass panels – featuring a blue tint formed as copper reacts to the glass. This is a nod to the distillation process taking place at the farm.

If you’re wondering where a cold glass of G&T fits into this picture, then you’ll be pleased to hear that planting in the garden will include flavourful foliage – perfect for this tipple.

Including Juniperus Communis, an evergreen conifer whose berries are used to flavour gin. Along with Rosmarinus officinalis, which will be used garnish gin and tonics on site.

A dedicated enclosure designed for relaxed entertaining, with views across the unique garden, is the perfect place to pitch up and enjoy expertly crafted drink.

G&T fans will also be able to sample gin-based cocktails and long drinks at Warner Edward’s Gin Barn Bar, a smaller scale recreation of the farm, distillery and botanical gardens.

Video Of The Week

‘We quickly discovered that Helen had an existing love for our gin.’ explains Tom Warner, brand co-founder. ‘Helen joined us at Falls Farm, where we took her through the distillation process and our farm-born story.’

‘She built a real connection with the farm and our story. Within a few days, she had produced a stunning visual design that really connected and resonated with us. We can’t wait to see it come to life in May’

Who else has already got a cocktail umbrella and a wedge of lemon on standby?