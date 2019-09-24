Step inside the charming Windmill Cottage in Buckinghamshire – yours for £649,000

We’ve found the perfect home to peruse while daydreaming about running away to the countryside – and it’s packed with the prettiest details.

Love nosing around properties? Check out more of our real homes

Take a look at Windmill Cottage and its quintessentially English setting, for charming country inspo…

Exterior

This 17th Century, Grade II-listed brick-and-flint cottage is based in Turville, Buckinghamshire. The village is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and was often featured in ‘The Vicar of Dibley, with even Windmill Cottage itself making appearances. It’s not hard to see why it made it to the small screen, with the charming wonky rood, gabled porch and draping wisteria creating the perfect ‘chocolate box’ cottage look.

Kerb appeal? Check.

Kitchen

The cosy kitchen-dining area is a lovely spot, featuring lovely hand-painted woodwork (in the next big colour trend don’t ‘cha know, Neo Mint), hard-working solid work surfaces and all the in-built appliances you could want for.

The French doors are another fab feature, opening onto the courtyard and out towards the cottage gardens – perfect if the Indian Summer ever returns…!

Living room

It wouldn’t be a country cottage with some beams now would it? The timber frames are exposed throughout the house, and add that extra charm in the sweet living room. Another key country moment gets checked off, with the gorgeous brick inglenook fireplace housing the wood stove.

Bathroom

The main bathroom leads off off the master bedroom, and they’ve packed a lot into the cosy space, with both a roll top bath and a separate shower on offer.

Bedroom

There are three bedrooms to choose from in this cottage, and it’s impossible to choose a favourite. But that’s fine because they all boast more of those classic timber beams and frames.

Windmill

Well, there had to be a reason it’s called Windmill Cottage!

This lovely cottage is currently on the market with Savills – click the link to see more.

Has this pretty property made you feel ready to escape to the country?