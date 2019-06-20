Orchard Cottage in Devizes is a 5-bedroom and 3-reception room property located in one of the prettiest hamlets in Wiltshire. While it is believed to date back to 1632, the current owners have made sure that it’s kept up with the times.

The charming home has retained many of its period features, including exposed beams, flagstones and oak boarded floors. However, these has been mixed with a few modern updates and pastel colours to create a picture-perfect country home.

Exterior

The most striking feature of this chocolate box cottage has to be the roof that was re-thatched in 2017. Orchard Cottage looks like the perfect stereotypical house that a child might draw at school, white square walls and a pointy roof. The green front door is the perfect modern update to this lovely home.

Living room

This living room draws the line between old-fashioned and mismatched heaven very carefully. We’d never have thought to pair a pink paisley sofa with blue walls, but it works. It reminds us a little of the house in Nanny McPhee, which we secretly wanted to live in.

Kitchen

The current owners really have an eye for adding surprising detail in this home. This pastel kitchen would surely leave Cath Kidston jealous. We love the chopping board collection that’s been hung above the cooker – easy to hand and pretty, a double win.

Dining room

Worn and lived in, just how we like our dining rooms. Open to the kitchen, the space has been used cleverly to squeeze in a pretty jumbled dresser that we think no authentic cottage should be without. We’re also a big fan of the the shelves used to extend the kitchen island. What a great way to add a little more surface area and store your cookbooks.

TV room

TVs, while we all love watching them, are not usually particularly pretty. However this is one of the best TV rooms we’ve seen in a while. The galleries on both walls means the modestly sized TV blends in and looks like an extension of it.

The two person table is also a nice touch. We can just can imagine tucking into a TV dinner without panicking about getting ketchup on the sofa.

Landing

The painted original floorboards on the landing maintain the character of the property without feeling dated. Using a very light grey on the floor and white wash everywhere else means the whole upstairs is flooded with light. It’s a perfect backdrop for the oodles of pictures hung on the walls.

Bedroom

The master bedroom has created a serene oasis with mint coloured walls, which you can still see the the original beams through. Decoration in this room has been kept minimal, those pretty vintage butterfly images are all it needs to make this a stand out room.

Bathroom

We’d have pegged this as a free-standing bath only house, but this modern shower room blends in seamlessly to the vintage bathroom. We’re especially fond of the simple white tiles that are a lovely contrast to the wooden panelling.

Gardens

The grounds includes a former coach house that has been converted into a two bedroom cottage, while the garden is filled with colourful flower beds and a number of sweet chestnut, apple and mulberry trees. There is even a vegetable garden! Can you imagine making homemade soup or apple pie in that lovely pastel kitchen?

Orchard Cottage is on the market with Knight Frank for an asking price of £915,000

What is your favourite room in this very pretty property?