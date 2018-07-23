Take a tour of this spectacular eco house – it’s up for sale too!

It's the eco home giving a whole new meaning to the term 'treehouse'

This incredible eco house is the kind of property marveled at on Grand Designs. The unique home was built using wood harvested entirely from the woodland behind the property.

The bespoke eco-friendly family home is a detached three storey, four bedroom property set in scenic countryside in Wordsley, West Midlands.

Built from scratch in 2009, the project took just nine months to complete – a far cry from the epic timeline of a Grand Designs build! The house was built on land already owned by the family, reducing the outlay for the build. It’s estimated to have cost around £275,000 to complete. The modern marvel is now on the market with Hunters for a handsome £795,000.

The Wordsley Eco House

The eco-friendly house is powered by solar panels. It features wet underfloor heating throughout, with individual thermostats for each room.

‘Chestnut Corner resulted from our reluctance to send the harvested hard wood timber, to the only place that wanted it for paper pulp’ explains the current owner. ‘At the time we were already in the design stage for a new property on our garden land. The design was altered to use the timber harvested from our woodland adjacent to the property.’

Inside the house it’s clear to see where the wood has been used to great effect.

Opening onto the dining area, the fitted kitchen has a range of traditional wall and base units.

The kitchen is home to a powerful Wamsler 900 wood-burning stove and boiler, which is used for both cooking and heating.

With the land providing an abundance of timber for fire wood, it made sense to heat the house and hot water with wood-burning stoves.

The house is sunk in to the site on a brick ground floor construction and has structurally insulated panels. Therefore, the first and second floors are always warm and cosy in winter.

The mezzanine level is giving off some authentic treehouse vibes!

The garden boasts eco credentials thanks to a 3500 litre rain water storage tank.

