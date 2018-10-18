Trick your way to a treat this Halloween and get your mitts on a free Yankee Candle

Carved the pumpkin? Stocked the cupboards with sweets? Nailed your costume? If you answered ‘yes’ to all the above, pat yourself on the back – you’re ready to enjoy the spook-tacular annual celebration that is Halloween.

But before your ghoulish guests arrive, consider cranking up the chill factor even more. Yankee Candle just unveiled its new Halloween collection, and word on the street is that you may be able to get your hands on one for free, depending on what size you buy.

The range includes Witches’ Brew – which mixes clove and cinnamon – and Haunted Hollow, a pine fragrance to evoke the creepiest of creepy woodlands.

Buy now: Limited edition Witches Brew pillar candle, £18, Yankee Candle

Enchanted Moon is a tad less sinister, blending peony with teak and juniper, while Blue Twilight Storm captures that pre-rain heady feeling with black sesame, patchouli and balsam.

Also new to the range, Sweet Seduction is a concoction of vanilla cream and caramel, with a dash of rum. They join classic autumnal fragrances like Sun-Kissed Thistle and Poached Pear Flambe.

So what’s all this about getting one for free, you ask? Well, we’ve had a tip-off from The Daily Record and it’s too good to miss. While most of these bad boys normally retail at around £24, during October, online store Temptation Gifts is offering 20 per cent off all Yankee Candles.

An if you sign up as a new member to cashback site Quidco before heading to Temptation Gifts, you’ll be treated to £15 cashback on the purchase of any Yankee Candle. Given you can pick up some of Yankee Candle’s Halloween range for less than £14, this makes them free!

So there you have it – a seasonal candle costing mere pennies, if that. If in doubt, follow these steps below…

Sign up to Quidco (for free) Head to their £15 Temptation Gifts cashback page. Quidco will add £15 to your account within two weeks. You can then withdraw this straight to your bank or PayPal account, or as gift vouchers.

The offer is available from now until the 31st December to all new members to Quidco, so get shopping!