Pinterest has revealed the Halloween trends set to spook us this year!

Want your party to be spooktacular this Halloween? Take a look at what's trending right now!

Fright and delight your guests with any of these gruesomely great Halloween decorating ideas. Where better to look for the latest trends than Pinterest? The search engine has shared with us its Halloween Trends 2018.

Dust off your witches hats and prepare your cauldrons because Halloween is right around the corner. From spider eggs to skeleton flamingos, there’s a decorating idea for all decors.

Want to create the haunted house of dreams? Look no further…

1. Floating witch hat lights

This floating fancy is up 485 percent on Pinterest search. It’s no wonder floating witch hats are up, it feels like a new trend – but it’s a fabulous one. This simple but effective decorating idea looks straight out of a movie.

2. Dry ice centerpiece

Not since the days of dodgy discos has dry ice been such a hit! Dry ice cocktails are taking the world by storm, as are dry ice centerpieces – as searches soar 280 per cent.

3. Skeleton flamingos

Day of the Dead includes the animal kingdom clearly, as skeleton flamingo searches are up 140 per cent. Thanks to 2017’s Disney movie Coco, we’re all familiar with the concept of magical spirit animals. (The flamingo is very much my spirit animal).

4. Drip candlestick holders

The epitome of a haunted house is the drip candlestick holders. Up 33 percent, this look is easy to recreate. Simply burn tapered candles right down and collect the wax drips along the holder.

5. Mask walls

Ultra freaky, but that’s the point. The trend for walls lined with scary masks is up 95 per cent. Forget the Scream face, a simple paper maché mask made around a balloon will do the trick. Paint them in neon or glow in the dark paints to ensure they fright to their full potential.

Replace your photo frames with these masks, saves you ruining walls with hooks additional hooks.

6. Spider eggs

Spiders eggs, up 45 per cent, who know it could catch on? Filling white tights with fake spiders, sounds scary in itself but it’s quite genius.

If your guests are scared of spiders this is one way to frighten them. Urgh, it’s so good but so creepy.

7. Drip painted pumpkins

Carving is soooo last year. For Halloween 2018 a 185 per cent increase implies everyone will be drip painting pumpkins.

8. Halloween string lights

A string of lights is fashionable for any season, but the emphasis here is on spooky designs. Particularly black cats, but also ghosts and ghouls – search is up 301 per cent.

9. Pumpkin lanterns

If you still prefer a more traditional pumpkin, turning them into arty lanterns is a big trend – up 324 per cent.

10. Spooky window silhouettes

Cast a spooky shadow with simple paper silhouettes at the windows. Black paper creates an eerie effect during the day and a wickedly good illuminated shadow by night. The search for window silhouettes is up on Pinterest 147 per cent.

11. Halloween wreaths

No longer just for Christmas, wreaths are adorning doors in celebration of Easter and Halloween. Autumnal feel Halloween wreaths are up in search on Pinterest a whopping 254 per cent.

Happy Halloween decorating to all.