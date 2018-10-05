With Halloween just around the corner, take a look at these fun party ideas to set the mood for a super scary party

Looking for Halloween party ideas to create a spooktacular soiree?

Give your party guests something to scream about with a Halloween party and decorate the house with all sorts of creepy crawlies for a super spooky feel. Use cotton batting to make authentic looking cobwebs around the house and hang from doors and staircases. Or, why not make some Halloween themed bunting by cutting out orange and black paper in the shape of bats and pumpkins and tying together with string.

Want more Halloween ideas? READ: Halloween decorating ideas that won’t scare away the neighbours!

For more inspiration take a look at our ideas below and go all out this Halloween.

1. Hand out spooky party bags

Give plain brown paper bags a scary makeover. Cut out Halloween motifs out of black paper (think bats, spiders, cobwebs etc) and stick on to brown paper bags for fun party bags.

2. Découpage a pumpkin

We’ve all carved a pumpkin and it’s not the tidiest of jobs! Try this funky découpage idea. Buy a paper mache pumpkin and cover with strips of paper and stick down with glue. We went for a black and white theme but you could use be traditional and stick to orange or go for a modern vibe with a vibrant fluoro colour.

3. Stick on creepy wall stickers

Pop few creepy wall stickers around the house. Rats and mice look great on skirting boards! Make your own by cutting out creepy shapes from black sticky back plastic (just be careful which surfaces you use them on as they may strip paint from walls).

4. Hang up Halloween prints

For a really simple idea print off black and white Halloween prints like the ones above and frame to give a sideboard or table the party treatment.

5. Rustle up some scary bakes

No party is complete without party food! Be creative with some ghoulish treats. Get the kids to decorate their own cookies and give a prize for the best one.

Want more Halloween inspiration? READ: Pinterest has revealed the Halloween trends set to spook us this year!

Will you be giving these Halloween party ideas a go?