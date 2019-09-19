Who doesn’t love a candle in all of its transcending, flickering flame glory? But they do have their challenges – for one, you can never leave one unattended, and then there’s the faff of finding matches to light them.

So we were excited to discover that Yankee Candles expanding its flameless fragrance offering with its first reed diffusers. Helping to create a welcoming environment day and night, the new launches feature some of the brand’s most adored fragrances – there’s one to suit every personality and mood!

Buy now: Reed diffuser, £19.99, Yankee Candle

The first is a classic Reed diffuser, available in 12 of Yankee Candle’s signature scents. Not sure which one to go for? Scent expert and Yankee Candle ambassador Karen Gilbert suggests choosing based on your personality and the impression you want to make.

‘When picking a “signature scent” for your space, think about the image you want to portray,’ she says. ‘Your home should reflect your personality and creativity and an easy way to do that is through scent. If you are scenting a space for an occasion, you could also use these recommendations based on the event:

‘Are you a sporty, active type? Then go for fresh, clean, green or citrus notes, such as Yankee Candle’s Clean Cotton, Lemon Lavender or Fluffy Towels. Feeling elegant and sophisticated? Seek out floral tones and soft woods like Fresh Cut Roses and Midnight Jasmine.’

‘Are you outdoorsy and a nature lover, wanting to bring the outside in? Look for woody, herbal and earthy notes. I recommend Dried Lavender & Oak or Candlelit Cabin. And to evoke passion and seduce, I suggest heady florals and exotic fruits – Black Cherry and Midsummer’s Night both hit that spot.’

The final three fragrances in the range are Pink Sands, Vanilla Lime and Sparkling Cinnamon.

The second launch is the Pre-Fragranced Reed Diffuser. It uses the latest fragrance technology to instantly revive the home in a delectable offering of ‘flavours’, including Black Coconut, Fluffy Towels and Pink Sands to name just a few of the 10 (we’re a sucker for cute names!). Each starter kit includes a stylish ceramic vessel in your choice of metallic, embossed or earthenware finish, to add a chic touch.

Five pre-fragranced reeds are also included, making it super simple to adjust the strength of aroma in each space by adding or removing reeds. Refills are available – why not combine them to create your own signature aroma?

Buy now: Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser, £19.99, Yankee Candle.

Busy households sigh a breath of relief! Not only do you no longer have to worry about leaving a burning candle unattended around kiddywinkles and pets, but the no-liquid design also eliminates the possibility of troublesome fragrance oil spillages!

Plus, globetrotters can also be reminded of the sweet scents of home by popping a reed or two into a resealable bag in their suitcase.

Yankee Candle, you’ve done it again!