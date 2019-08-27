A range of new Aldi scented candles are here to fill our homes with the delicious scent of baked cakes. Best part is, there’s no temptation to eat cake as the scents are purely mimicking freshly baked sweet treats! All the aromas without the actual puddings.

The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens tonight, whipping up a frenzy of baking madness. Whether it’s a sweepstake at work that requires cake baking, or merely a desire to recreate the themes each week – there’s no denying the Bake Off signifies an increase in all things cake related for the foreseeable.

These quirky new candles are the perfect way to get your sweet fix, without overdoing the cake consumption or making a mess in the kitchen.

The four new flavours of Strawberry Pavlova; Coconut Cake; Marshmellow Fluff cake and Jaffa Cake are coming to a store near you very soon. If you can’t wait until they arrive in the aisles, they’re all available to pre-order from this Sunday 1st September.

New cake scented candles at Aldi

Fancy the delicious scent of a Strawberry Pavlova wafting through the house? It’s one of four yummy new scents on offer this week at Aldi. The top note of sweet smelling fresh strawberries will be enough to make your mouth water.

All four scented candle designs are made of coloured wax, set with a wick candle in glass jars.

Coming soon: Strawberry Pavlova Scented Candle, £2.79, Aldi

Smelling like a tropical concoction this scent is definitely the one to hold onto summer vibes.

Coming soon: Coconut Cake Scented Candle, £2.79, Aldi

Sweetness and light, the Marshmellow scent is a delicate one.

Coming soon: Marshmellow Fluff Cake Scented Candle, £2.79, Aldi

Forget the age old argument is it a biscuit or a cake, one things for sure the Jaffa cake is a masterpiece in zesty orange flavour. Expect nothing less from this scent.

Coming soon: Jaffa Cake Scented Candle, £2.79, Aldi

As someone who doesn’t eat sugar (not an easy task at times!) I’m fully onboard with enjoying the scent of freshly baked cakes without any of the hassle, or temptation, of producing the real thing.

Thank you Aldi, for the sweet smell of cake-free loveliness.