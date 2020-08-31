We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ideal Home spoke exclusively with Zoe Sugg, better known as her online alter ego Zoella. You can see from Zoe’s Instagram feed that her Brighton home, is stunning, boasting serious style credentials with brooding dark paint colours and bold tiles.

‘The one thing I often tell people when they’re doing up their house is to be a bit more brave with colour and tile choices. Because that’s one thing that I was pushed out of my comfort zone with a little bit,’ Zoe exclusively tells us, as she talks about when she moved into her new home with partner Alfie Deyes.

As we chat to Zoe about her exciting new collaboration with Etsy, the conversation turns to home trends. When asked what she’s not a fan of Zoe replies, ‘I’m not a fan of a house full of white walls’

What is it that you don’t like about white walls?

‘I feel like sometimes, unless you have a lot of colour in the room through other elements like cushions, plants and things like that, white can seem quite stark and cold. I’m definitely the sort of person – and doing this house made me realise – whose mood is really affected by the warmth and colour of things.’

So much so that lighting was a key thing. ’When we were choosing our lightbulbs, I wanted to make sure they were all very warm – as opposed to the bulbs you can get that are more blue or bright white.’

Speaking of the colour palette throughout her and Alfie’s home (which doesn’t include white) Zoe explains, ‘We’ve got light grey, dark grey, medium grey and we’ve got dark turquoise in the bathroom, and one of the guest rooms as well.’

Style tips from Zoe Sugg’s house decor

Dining room

‘I thought I could keep it quite safe and go light or white all over but there were certain rooms where I was just like ‘no, I’m just going to do it’. So we do have a really dark colour in the dining room,’ she says.

Speaking about the dramatic makeover in this room Zoe recalls, ‘We also painted the ceiling dark as well which you don’t often see that much but I actually really like it and it makes it quite cosy as well’.

Bathroom

‘For the bathroom we went for 3D-effect tiles. Which I have put up on my Instagram a few times and everyone asks “how do you not feel drunk when you’re showering in that bathroom?”,’ she jokingly tells us. ‘But I really like that we took the risk with that. So that is one thing I do always say to people, don’t always play it safe’.

The two rooms where Zoe took the biggest risks with design turned out to be her favourite in the whole house – the dining room and this dreamy turquoise bathroom.

Bedrooms

Even in rooms where the colour palette is neutral, such as the master bedroom, the tones are those of grey rather than white. And as Zoe has suggested the addition of colourful accessories helps to add an element of warmth.

‘My house has a lot of grey tones with bright pops of colour throughout, in things like art, cushions, bedding! I’ve always loved interior design and home styling and believe that with these things you can really customise a space in your home,’ Zoe explains.

Speaking of her braveness with colour Zoe remarks, ‘It’s paint at the end of the day. If you really hate it you can just go back over it’. Wise words by Zoe there. Just don’t say it so casually to a painter and decorator if you’ve chosen a really dark colour… five coats of white later and all that!

Living room

Again where the walls are not dark, the rooms are still highly intriguing thanks to painted accents and bold coloured furniture choices.

‘Positive Vibes Only’ is the mantra in Zoe’s happy house.

Which room in Zoe & Alfie’s house inspires you most?