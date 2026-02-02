Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Anyone who knows or follows me on Instagram knows one thing: I love lamps - a lot.

Big, small, tall, subtle, statement, or rechargeable - there is a valued place for every one in my home. Lamps are the true workhorses of interior design: functional yet absolutely fabulous.

I recently shared my thoughts on ‘The Big Light’ here but thought it might be useful to break down the inner workings of my lamp obsession and explain why these brilliant additions deserve your attention.

The statement lamp

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

This is the one, the piece that's big, bold, and unapologetic about taking up physical space. While they aren't always cheap, a massive, oversized lamp instantly commands attention and elevates a room's aesthetic. Do a deep dive into any of your favourite interior designers, and you’ll find they all share this passion.

Luxe Pairings: I adore the sophisticated texture of the Matilda Goad Woven Ceramic Lamp Base paired with her signature Rattan Scallop Lampshade.

Wishlist Goals: A Miranda Berrow Ribbed Lamp Base Lamp Base has been on my wish list for years. Imagine two placed symmetrically on small side tables flanking a sofa - sensational!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Touch of Drama: The Pooky Wobster Table Lamp adds a perfect sprinkling of quirky drama; I know because I own one and absolutely adore it.

The lamp that doubles as art

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

Sometimes, a lamp is not just about light; it’s a sculptural or playful object that enriches the space even when switched off. I coveted a Palefire Studio Parasol Lamp for the longest time and was lucky enough to snag the smaller Pavillion style in a sale last year. I’ve never hit 'add to basket' so quickly! Place it on a sideboard and let it do all the heavy lifting in the space - it's art and lighting in one swoop.

One day, I will own an Arte Lamp Base from firm favourite, Folie Chambre. In fact, I’ll take any of their gorgeous glossy bases - form meets function in the best way possible.

Other showstoppers include the Hannah Simpson 'Opposée' Table Lamp (so fun and whimsical!) and Birdie Fortescue's Mosaic Lamp (timeless). The latter looks equally amazing as a centrepiece on a kitchen island or a chest of drawers. Just add a pretty vase of flowers for an instantly magazine-worthy corner of your home.

Rechargeable lamps: the unsung heroes

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

I will never stop singing the praises of the trusty rechargeable lamp. We have five in our living room alone counting the wall lights. They have advanced massively in recent years and can be moved around at the drop of a hat.

Use them to create a beautiful tablescape when entertaining guests, set a cosy scene on a coffee table or simply pop one in a downstairs loo when guests are over for guaranteed instant bougee vibes.

Pooky has truly cornered this market; the Phileas is their timeless classic - I challenge you to leaf through any interiors magazine that doesn’t feature at least one of these beauties! Don’t sleep on the Katherine or Amble either. The Hatto Lamp from OYOY also casts the most beautiful glow when placed outside during late summer evenings.

Bedside bliss

Getting the size right for bedside lamps is tricky. Too small, and it looks lost; too big, and you lose precious space for your cup of tea and phone. I much prefer a soft shade on a table lamp over a wall light, but you could do both!

I honestly tried four or five different sizes before landing on the perfect combination for our bedsides. I sourced some amazing glossy bases from an Etsy seller - they come in beautiful shades and are the perfect height.

For an instant win, pair them with a textured shade like an Alice Palmer scrunchie shade, a Celestial shade from Hum London, or a wavy Raffia number from Light Stylist. Again, all on my ever-growing wish list.

(Image credit: @beautifulhomesinthenorth)

Style on a budget

While good lighting will always be a passion, you absolutely don't have to spend a fortune to find luscious lamps. Don't overlook vintage finds or high-street gems.

Notable shout outs go to: Nina Campbell’s Melograno Lamp for Next, H&M’s cute little rechargeable lamp in light yellow, the Felix Table Lamp from John Lewis and this glorious pleated gingham number from M&S.

Lamps are a designer's secret weapon. They are not simply sources of light; they are pieces of sculpture, providers of atmosphere, and add crucial layers that elevate a house into a home.

Whether you're making a bold statement with an oversized base, hunting for a piece of art that illuminates, utilising the ultimate flexibility of a rechargeable hero, or perfecting the scale for bedside bliss, the key is to be intentional with your choices. So, start layering! Take a critical look at your space and ask yourself where a little extra glow and a lot more personality could be added. Your home will thank you for it.