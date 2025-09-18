Why I love mixing vintage with new – and the secret to getting it right

Welcome to the first in a new series of columns by Grace H, as she joins Ideal Home's Open House to share her advice for sourcing clever yet affordable homeware and filling each room with personality.

Let's be honest, no one wants their home to look like it's been ripped straight from a catalogue, do they? Interior designers frequently say our homes should be a reflection of us, but what does that actually look like in practice? We're complex individuals, never just one thing, and our homes should tell that same nuanced story. That's precisely why I've always championed the high-low approach: pairing high street finds with designer pieces, blending brand new items with cherished vintage treasures, and combining dynamic patterns with textured plains.

For homeware treasures, vintage is always my first stop. You simply get more for your money, and these pieces have truly stood the test of time. While IKEA certainly has its place, vintage will always be my top pick.

Don't think too big to begin with

So, ready to dive in? Start small! Try a vintage vase on your mantle, an original oil painting casually leaning on a kitchen shelf, or pair a vintage lamp base with a fresh, new pleated shade. It doesn't have to match – in fact, I encourage it not to! Embrace things looking a little "out of place"; that's where the real magic happens.

"So, where on earth do you find these pieces, Grace?" Good question! The truth is, they're everywhere! I often start with eBay or a rummage through a charity shop. If you're looking for something more curated and don't mind paying a little extra, visit a vintage emporium. They've done most of the hunting for you, which is perfect if you're feeling a bit unsure about spotting those unique finds yourself.

Gravitate towards the quirky finds that just stand out to you (for whatever reason) and never look for certain colours to ‘match’ your living room. On eBay, ditch the specific searches. Go vague: "hand-thrown vase." Then, scroll, scroll, scroll; the best bargains are buried deep. Searching "mid-century modern sideboard" costs a fortune. "Old storage unit"? Now you're talking!

An antique Italian mirror above the fireplace? Absolutely stunning! Vintage tiles as coasters? Genius, and wonderfully unique. And a super sleek, modern lamp perched on a secondhand chest of drawers? Now that's what I call style!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get bolder as you go

Once you've introduced a few smaller pieces, you'll inevitably catch the bug and want to add more! Bedroom bedside tables are a fantastic next step. Look for natural materials like rattan, teak, or mahogany – you'll be amazed how they transform and elevate your space. To further blend old and new, swap out the drawer pulls for something contemporary. Or, flip the script: choose modern bedside tables and add a vintage brass knob for a truly unique touch. Top it off with a pre-loved vase filled with beautiful blooms, add a lamp (whether old, new, or a charming mix of both), and watch your bedside table instantly transform into a magazine-worthy vignette.

The goal here is curated, not cluttered. Unless you're specifically channeling a maximalist ‘Grandma’ vibe (and hey, no judgment if you are!), you'll find that just a few well-chosen pieces dotted around your home can add incredible visual interest, unique personality, and an undeniable eclectic charm.

Let's take a look at how I blend vintage and modern elements in my home.

(Image credit: Grace H)

My bespoke fitted wardrobe, with vibrant, colourful doorknobs, perfectly complements a curated trio: a vintage dresser, a classic mirror, and a unique ceramic vase.

(Image credit: Grace H)

A corner filled with curated finds – where vintage oil paintings effortlessly blend with contemporary ceramic additions.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Perched on a mantle, a vintage vase brimming with statement flowers creates a striking focal point against an otherwise modern backdrop.

(Image credit: Grace H)

My pre-loved teak side table provides the perfect stage for a vintage tulip vase that truly steals the show.

The best part about vintage? It's budget-friendly, so you can experiment freely without the hefty price tag. Afraid of getting it wrong? You will, and that's totally fine. If a piece doesn't work in one spot, it'll absolutely shine somewhere else – often in the most unexpected place. That's the real delight!