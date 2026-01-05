Stripes are truly the best pattern to decorate with – and if you don't believe me I bet I can convince you otherwise

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Anyone who follows my Instagram, @fromlondontomanchester (in case you missed it!), knows that I don’t just like a stripe – I adore them. I genuinely don't think there's a room in my home that doesn't feature at least one stripe, and I'm a huge fan of mixing stripes with... more stripes!

Other patterns can be trickier. Stripes are the ultimate interiors chameleon. They literally go with all styles: Modern? Add a stripe. Eclectic? Add a stripe. Period home? Add a stripe. Whereas florals feel too chintzy (not my taste, but I adore them in others’ homes), a geometric can seem too modern, a block colour is too plain (but always a useful one to add to the mix), and a large-scale pattern is too intense - a stripe always manages to hit the spot.

So these are my favourite places to use them:

Windows: The Perfect Canvas

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

I love a striped curtain or blind. In fact, every single window dressing in my home, bar one, is a stripe of some kind - wide, pencil, or narrow. They add a point of difference without overwhelming the room or making it difficult to find complementary prints.

The Ella stripe from Blinds 2goe is fantastic as it comes in so many gorgeous colours. So far, I've managed to squeeze the Honey and Strawberry colourways into my home!

Furniture: Upholstered Accents

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

If a curtain seems too overwhelming, an upholstered ottoman or a bench is a brilliant place to start. A bench at the end of the bed is super chic; a classic ticking or wider stripe looks incredibly sophisticated on this kind of piece. The House Upstairs makes the best ones in my opinion. My ‘Grace’ ottoman from them is one of my all-time favourite purchases - and yes, it's a stripe! I’ve also had my eye on their Aria Bench for the longest time.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cushions: Low-Commitment Colour

(Image credit: @katytakla)

Cushions are the most accessible and inexpensive starting point. For large sofas, a winning combination is usually two block colours, two stripes, and a contrasting pattern in the middle. Remember to mix up sizes (e.g. a small lumbar, a large square, and a smaller stripe). Katy Takla makes all my bespoke cushions and is so knowledgeable and helpful when recommending trims and backing fabrics.

I adore every single stripe by the king of stripes, Ian Mankin and the Devon stripe is an excellent choice for a cushion.

Styling with Sculptural Pieces

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

Beyond fabrics, consider introducing stripes through accessories and sculptural elements. I have striped ceramic stools from Oka (OK, I have two, but no one likes a show off!) and they are constantly moved around. They function as a great sculptural addition, providing a sophisticated break from plainer pieces. Just set one next to a vintage armchair, and the look is instantly elevated.

Another perfect spot for a subtle stripe is a lampshade. A beautifully striped shade allows the pattern to have a focused moment. Alex Palrmer's Box Pleat design is a stunning example of how effective this can be!

But What If I Tire of It?

You won't! Stripes have been used by interior designers for decades and are not going anywhere. If you change your wall colour, you'd be amazed at how many new colour combinations can work with a classic stripe (a red or pink stripe is far more versatile than you think!). Plus, if you buy curtains and want a change, move them to another room or use the fabric for a small upholstery project.

Elevating the Stripe: Double & Statement Stripes

(Image credit: @makemyhomepretty)

What’s better than a stripe? A double stripe, or one with a point of difference!

Combine horizontal with vertical stripes, change the scale from wide to narrow, or add a non-traditional stripe like a wave or zig-zag into the mix. The possibilities are truly endless. I adore this double stripe-on-stripe bathroom moment from @makemyhomepretty - Elise clearly shares my deep love for the pattern and has brilliant examples throughout her beautiful home!

The Ultimate Stripe Wish List

Parker and Jules Scroll stripe has been on my wish list to use forever. There are so many fab colourways, and the beautiful wave is a softer, more fluid take on a stripe (Crimson and Butter are my favourites!).

Studio Humbug Squiggle is a playful, slightly different stripe that I recently used on an ottoman and it’s perfection. Pair it with their Modern ticking stripe in Raspberry or even their Quercus (a modern take on a botanical) and they’ve basically done all the work for you.

Beata Heuman's Farao fabric is a glorious, sophisticated stripe that never ceases to look anything less than amazing in any home I’ve ever seen it in.

Ottoline are a great brand for amazing fabrics that feel elevated. Their Sporty Stripes fabric is one of my favs, likewise the Bloomsbury Stripe and Scallops fabric (a stripe but with a incorporate a scalloped edge). They all offer a fun twist on the classic stripe.

Bennison's Teeth Stripe just sings! I’ve had a sample of it stored away for ages and I’m desperate to use it for a beautiful statement lumbar or bolster cushion.

I could go on and on (honestly, I’m obsessed) but I hope this has been useful. A trusty stripe might just be the thing you need to add confidence and colour into your own home. Give it a go!