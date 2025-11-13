I’m a Room Decor Editor that’s fussy about lighting – but these are the 10 places I always recommend for buying lamps and light fittings

I can’t stress enough how important lighting is for creating the right ambiance in any room. Not to mention how a stylish table lamp or a wall sconce can elevate the look of a space. It perhaps goes without saying that it’s all about choosing the right lighting to achieve that effect – and knowing where to buy lighting certainly helps with that.

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at lighting day in and day out as living room lighting ideas or bedroom lighting ideas are the perfect way to incorporate a new home decor trend, a pop of colour or pattern, while also creating a cosy atmosphere using a layered lighting scheme with several different sources of light incorporated.

However, with so many different lamps and light fittings available on the market, it can be overwhelming when trying to choose the right one for your home. Hopefully, my shortlist of go-to brands and retailers that never disappoint me when looking for stylish lighting will help with your next investment.

1. Argos/Habitat

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat offers some lovely lighting options selling for affordable prices but boasting high-end looks, as is the case with the Habitat mango wood table lamp that’s been popular ever since launch, thanks to its similarity to a pricier Zara Home lamp. The Habitat Caliban glass globe lamp, which also comes in an XL size, is another cult favourite, especially since it comes in colourful orange and blue versions, too.

The brand’s regular collaborations with the likes of Morris & Co. and designer Margo Selby also produce lovely statement table and floor lamps to decorate your home with.

2. H&M Home

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

I haven’t been able to stop talking about H&M Home’s lamps, especially table lamps, pretty much all year round. I really think it’s an underrated place to shop for lighting; it's something of a hidden gem.

Since H&M is a Swedish brand, the lamps have that sleek, stylish Scandi look to them. It’s another high-street brand with lamps at high-street prices that often look designer.

The shapes of the lamps are very clean and uncomplicated, which is something I really appreciate about them - and it’s partly what gives them that high-end look - but it’s the colours and finishes like on-trend cherry red, chocolate brown, chrome or burl effect that make the lamps a standout piece.

3. Marks & Spencer

In the last couple of years, Marks & Spencer has really stepped up its lighting game becoming a high-street go-to for table lamps especially. Ever since the viral popularity of its Kirsten table lamp, the retailer has been bringing out new stylish sellout designs every season.

The M&S lamps are often right on trend when it comes to lighting trends, whether that’s striped lamps or the most recent M&S lamp collection featuring more organic materials and clean lines.

4. John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Lighting has become a big and important category for John Lewis, too. And as John Lewis is a big retailer stocking several various brands, as well as its own products, there is a wide choice of all sorts of products to choose from, including ceiling lights and pendants, along with wall lights, table and floor lamps of different styles and price ranges.

I love the John Lewis own-brand lighting like the Elliott desk lamp - which I think is the perfect budget alternative for the cult favourite Anglepoise desk lamps - as well as cool designs from the likes of MADE.

5. Urban Outfitters

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Urban Outfitters is a more recent discovery for me. As a millennial, I’ve often discounted Urban Outfitters as a brand catering for teenagers and the Gen Z generation. But having recently perused Urban Outfitters’ lighting range, I was beyond impressed with what was on offer. And now I have several top picks.

Besides the more funky - but still very nice and cool - lights taking on the shape of food items like a cherry, an olive or ramen noodles, there are also chic designs like the chrome Kodhi table lamp with a butter yellow shade or innovative ones like the Codi floor lamp that also functions as a side table.

6. ValueLights

ValueLights has a beautiful range of table lamps, including the Jamie Table Lamp with Scalloped Shade. (Image credit: ValueLights)

When it comes to ValueLights, the brand’s biggest benefit is already in the name – it’s an excellent value for money. I personally own a ValueLights floor lamp that champions the wiggle lamp trend.

But there are so many other chic styles available in the brand’s offering, from more traditional designs to on-trend lamps. And more often than not, you can find more affordable alternatives to high-end lighting styles in ValueLights’ collection.

7. Pooky

(Image credit: Pooky)

Pooky is a brand fully dedicated to all things lighting which explains why its range is so damn good. It’s definitely on the pricier side but the light fittings are high quality and so beautiful. So much so that many other brands have actually taken to creating dupes for many Pooky lamp designs.

While it’s easier to find a nice affordable table or floor lamp these days, whenever I look for a wall light or a ceiling light - especially if it’s a flush or a semi-flushed one I’m after - I always go straight to Pooky. Because it never disappoints.

8. OKA

If you want to recreate this look then check out OKA's Lastura Table Lamp and Shade in Air Force Blue. (Image credit: OKA)

If you’re open to splurging on your lighting a little bit, then I can’t recommend OKA enough. The lamps from OKA are full of grandiose old world charm, while also being unique and innovative at the same time. How the brand manages to achieve this perfect balance with every lamp it designs I don’t know, but it’s definitely working.

While prices start at £100 (for just a base without a lampshade), whatever OKA lamp you decide to invest in will be the statement piece of any room you put it in that will attract endless compliments from guests coming through your door, it’s pretty much guaranteed.

9. Next

(Image credit: Next)

Next recently launched its mix and match lighting collection with a wide range of lamp bases and lampshades which you can mix and match as you like to create your perfect lamp – a similar concept to Pooky’s table lamp range.

But even before Next released this particular range, its lighting offering was very strong with everything from table lamps to chic wall and ceiling lights available, both the retailer’s own designs and other brands it stocks.