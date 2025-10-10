I've scoured the shops for the best bathroom lighting so you don't have to – this is where to buy trend-led styles and practical picks

When you're planning a bathroom renovation, the big things - the toilet, sink, shower or bath - are often the things you think about first. But I'm here to suggest that shouldn't be the case, and the often forgotten bathroom lighting is one of the core parts of your design to consider early on.

It can feel like the parts you pick last, but without them, you won't have a functioning space (at night, at least). Lighting is crucial for so many reasons, whether it's for functional illumination so you can use the space, stylistic adornment to your walls and ceilings and of course, creating ambience for evenings spent relaxing in the bath.

Knowing where to buy bathroom lighting is the first step to getting this design decision right. After scouring shops and encountering endless inspiration of beautiful bathrooms on a daily basis, I've rounded up the top four places to shop for bathroom lighting, for any budget or taste.

1. Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

What they're known for: Affordable, trend-led designs

A bathroom light can make a surprisingly big difference to the overall style of a room, so it makes a handy affordable update if you don't want to undertake a full renovation. And Dunelm is the best place to shop for it.

Known for their trend-led designs that are super well-priced, Dunelm has so many different styles to match any design. If you prefer a Scandi-inspired space with terrazzo surfaces and pops of colour, this Elements ceiling light is a guaranteed win. Alternatively, if you're aiming to achieve a hotel-inspired, luxe look, there are plenty of wall lights that will look chic flanking a mirror. I love these shell glass wall lights.

Elements Tela 4 Light Semi Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light £75 at Dunelm This orange ceiling light will add the perfect pop of colour to a monochrome design or will complete a colourful scheme. Remi Bathroom Flush Ceiling Light £32 at Dunelm If you can't get enough of scallops (guilty), why not add a touch of the trend to your lighting? Ripon Bathroom Wall Light £38 at Dunelm I think these wall lights look so much more expensive than they are. They embody the hotel luxe look.

2. Victorian Plumbing

(Image credit: Victorian Plumbing)

What they're known for: A go-to destination for bathroom-ware, with lighting from practical options all the way to on-trend styles.

Victorian Plumbing is a one-stop shop for bathroom-ware, so if you're undergoing a renovation, it's somewhere you can use to find everything from your spotlights to your shower screen. They have a huge range of vendors, so there truly is something for every style and budget, and many options come in multi-packs to ensure you have enough for the job.

What I love about Victorian Plumbing's range of bathroom lighting is that there are just as many practical-first products as there are fancy pendants. In truth, you need a balance of both to achieve a well-lit, functional bathroom design, so ensuring you have plenty of task lighting around your space is key.

2 x Opus Wall Mounted Lights Brushed Brass £89.50 at victorianplumbing.co.uk These would look so chic sat either side of a mirror. You could keep the scheme pared-back or add on top of bathroom wallpaper for a dramatic look. 4 x Ellis & Co IP65 Satin Brass Round Tiltable Bathroom Downlights £69.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If you're lacking in natural light, spotlights will be a practical answer. You can match these brass ones to the rest of your hardware. Ellis & Co Lacerva Pillar Bathroom Wall Light - Brushed Brass £89.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If you have super contemporary, minimal style, this sleek slimline bar light will be perfect for a wall or above a mirror.

3. Pooky

(Image credit: Pooky)

What they're known for: Luxe lighting with chic marble finishes and lots of colour.

If a hotel-inspired bathroom design is what you're aiming for, Pooky will hold the answer. The British brand is well known for its rechargeable lamps and colourful, pleated ikat shades, but its bathroom lighting is just as good.

Part of what makes Pooky's bathroom lighting so chic is the metal finishes. Chrome is having a resurgence in bathrooms, but if you're a fan of an antique brass finish, Pooky's styles look perfectly weathered and authentic. If you're on the hunt for wall lights in interesting shapes, styles like the Helios will be sure to create visual intrigue and a design-led look.

Pooky Lighting Larger Helios Ip44 Wall Light in Brushed Gold Aluminium £145 at Pooky I love the way the light comes out of the back of this wall light - it's unexpected and makes your bathroom feel intentionally designed. Pooky Lighting Mini Elbow Wall Fitting Ip44 in Antique Bronze £90 at Pooky If you want to create a moody, antique-inspired bathroom design, these bronze wall lights will add plenty of character. Pooky Lighting Plover Ip44 Wall Light in Antique Brass £165 at Pooky Fabric shades can be risky in a bathroom, so opt for practicality with these antique brass wall lights.

4. Dar Lighting

(Image credit: Dar Lighting)

What they're known for: A huge variety of different styles and brands

Där Lighting is a family business based in Banbury that started out as a very small retailer and has blossomed into one with a huge array of different lighting options. They have a big collection of their own bathroom lighting designs, whether that's flush ceiling lights or wall lights, but they're also home to Laura Ashley Lighting.

When Laura Ashley briefly disappeared from the high street, there were cries heard loud and far. However, their classically chintzy lights are now available via Där Lighting and we think they're ideal for a cosy, timeless bathroom design.

Cafe Bathroom Flush Scalloped Opal Glass IP44 £85 at darlighting.co.uk This cream ceiling light will add a soft and feminine touch to any bathroom scheme. Cafe Bathroom Flush Scalloped Opal Glass IP44 £89 at darlighting.co.uk These chrome wall lights hit the balance between timeless and trendy so easily. Laura Ashley Prague 3lt Bathroom Wall Light Satin Brass Glass IP44 £39 at darlighting.co.uk For a disco ball effect without the drama, go for this set of three dome glass lights.

Where else to buy bathroom lighting

Do you have any favourite bathroom lighting brands we need to know about?