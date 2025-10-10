I've scoured the shops for the best bathroom lighting so you don't have to – this is where to buy trend-led styles and practical picks
I'm shedding some light on the best places to shop
When you're planning a bathroom renovation, the big things - the toilet, sink, shower or bath - are often the things you think about first. But I'm here to suggest that shouldn't be the case, and the often forgotten bathroom lighting is one of the core parts of your design to consider early on.
It can feel like the parts you pick last, but without them, you won't have a functioning space (at night, at least). Lighting is crucial for so many reasons, whether it's for functional illumination so you can use the space, stylistic adornment to your walls and ceilings and of course, creating ambience for evenings spent relaxing in the bath.
Knowing where to buy bathroom lighting is the first step to getting this design decision right. After scouring shops and encountering endless inspiration of beautiful bathrooms on a daily basis, I've rounded up the top four places to shop for bathroom lighting, for any budget or taste.
1. Dunelm
What they're known for: Affordable, trend-led designs
A bathroom light can make a surprisingly big difference to the overall style of a room, so it makes a handy affordable update if you don't want to undertake a full renovation. And Dunelm is the best place to shop for it.
Known for their trend-led designs that are super well-priced, Dunelm has so many different styles to match any design. If you prefer a Scandi-inspired space with terrazzo surfaces and pops of colour, this Elements ceiling light is a guaranteed win. Alternatively, if you're aiming to achieve a hotel-inspired, luxe look, there are plenty of wall lights that will look chic flanking a mirror. I love these shell glass wall lights.
2. Victorian Plumbing
What they're known for: A go-to destination for bathroom-ware, with lighting from practical options all the way to on-trend styles.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Victorian Plumbing is a one-stop shop for bathroom-ware, so if you're undergoing a renovation, it's somewhere you can use to find everything from your spotlights to your shower screen. They have a huge range of vendors, so there truly is something for every style and budget, and many options come in multi-packs to ensure you have enough for the job.
What I love about Victorian Plumbing's range of bathroom lighting is that there are just as many practical-first products as there are fancy pendants. In truth, you need a balance of both to achieve a well-lit, functional bathroom design, so ensuring you have plenty of task lighting around your space is key.
3. Pooky
What they're known for: Luxe lighting with chic marble finishes and lots of colour.
If a hotel-inspired bathroom design is what you're aiming for, Pooky will hold the answer. The British brand is well known for its rechargeable lamps and colourful, pleated ikat shades, but its bathroom lighting is just as good.
Part of what makes Pooky's bathroom lighting so chic is the metal finishes. Chrome is having a resurgence in bathrooms, but if you're a fan of an antique brass finish, Pooky's styles look perfectly weathered and authentic. If you're on the hunt for wall lights in interesting shapes, styles like the Helios will be sure to create visual intrigue and a design-led look.
4. Dar Lighting
What they're known for: A huge variety of different styles and brands
Där Lighting is a family business based in Banbury that started out as a very small retailer and has blossomed into one with a huge array of different lighting options. They have a big collection of their own bathroom lighting designs, whether that's flush ceiling lights or wall lights, but they're also home to Laura Ashley Lighting.
When Laura Ashley briefly disappeared from the high street, there were cries heard loud and far. However, their classically chintzy lights are now available via Där Lighting and we think they're ideal for a cosy, timeless bathroom design.
Where else to buy bathroom lighting
- Drench: I've long been a fan of Drench for bathroom goods, particularly as they stock Crosswater. I love this sculptural pendant light.
- John Lewis & Partners: This household name doesn't need introducing. John Lewis truly has a style to suit any bathroom design, from flush ceiling lights to dramatic pendants.
- Habitat: Mostly coming in under the £50 mark, Habitat is perfect for those on a budget. I particularly love these pretty glass wall lights for just £35 each.
- Dowsing & Reynolds: Dowsing & Reynolds embodies moody, industrial trends with a bit of edge. If you want to make a statement in your bathroom and love dramatic brass finishes, it's the place to shop.
Do you have any favourite bathroom lighting brands we need to know about?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.