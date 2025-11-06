‘In a smaller space, lighting has to work harder’ – experts reveal how to choose the best lighting for a small living room to open up the space

Lighting has always been a crucial part of interior design and decor. But it’s only in the last couple of years that we’ve really started paying close attention to our choice of lighting and lamps, using them to create the right atmosphere in our homes. And choosing the right lighting for compact spaces, like lighting for a small living room, is even more important.

Going for the wrong small living room ideas when it comes to lighting can create not only an ambiance that doesn’t feel cosy but also shadows in the wrong places, translating into making the lounge look even smaller than it already is.

‘In a smaller space, lighting has to work harder,’ says Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky. ‘Think of it as both a practical tool and a design device to open up and elevate the room. Good lighting is about creating atmosphere and balance, helping a small living room feel effortlessly bigger, warmer, and more adaptable.’

Best places to shop

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

How to choose

It’s not just about knowing where to shop for small living room lighting – you also need to know how to choose the best light fixtures and lamps to make the most of these shopping opportunities. So this is what to look out for.

Incorporate multiple sources of light

When choosing your living room lighting ideas, make sure you go for multiple lamps and sources of light and ensure they go well together to create a layered lighting scheme.

‘Incorporating layered lighting into your home can be a great way to give a smaller living room space a larger feel,’ says Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, lighting expert and co-founder at Dowsing & Reynolds. ‘Make sure you’re using a mix of lighting in your space. From overhead ceiling lights, floor lamps for the sofa area or reading corner to decorative lighting and table lamps for cosy accents.’

She adds how many lamps and light fixtures you should aim for in a small living room, ‘When it comes to how many light sources to include in your space, it does depend on the size of your room. On average, we recommend a living room to have two to three lamps scattered around the room, but no more than eight.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Go for various heights

Going for a layered lighting scheme is not only a major lighting trend, it’s also a timeless method of approaching lighting a small space (or any room really). But when selecting your lamps and fixtures, make sure that you go for different heights, lighting your lounge on various levels.

‘Even if you have a small space, placing lighting at different levels will give the effect of visually stretching the space and make it appear bigger than it is. To do this, work with high, mid and low level lighting in your space,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds.

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, adds, ‘Always use a variety of light sources across different levels to create a balanced scheme, anything that is too one dimensional can result in a space that feels dull and underwhelming.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Get the right size

Consider the size of every lamp and light you bring into your small living room as that can really make or break the space.

‘Start with a central pendant that’s in proportion to the room – a fixture that’s too large can overwhelm the space or hang too low, while one that’s too small may look unintentional,’ Mara at Industville says.

Best lighting styles for a small living room

1. Flush or semi-flush ceiling light

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

The ‘big’ ceiling light is becoming less and less popular following the ‘big light debate’ that took over social media and all of our homes about a year ago. But experts recommend still incorporating it into your layered lighting scheme and opting for a flush or semi-flush ceiling light style.

‘A flush or semi-flush ceiling light can give a sense of height,’ Jo at Pooky says.

Mara at Industville adds, ‘When choosing lighting for a small living room, it’s important to create adequate illumination without too much clutter. Overhead lighting is an essential first step as it provides general brightness and helps the room feel larger and more open, however, it shouldn’t be the only light source.’

John Lewis Vicente Fabric Semi Flush Ceiling Light £75 at John Lewis Opting for this John Lewis light fixture is the perfect way to inject some extra colour into your lounge - and it comes in three different shades. Pooky Clover flush ceiling fitting £235 at Pooky Isn't this the prettiest flush ceiling light you've ever seen? It certainly is for me. Habitat Scalloped Uplighter Flush Ceiling light £40 at Argos A ceiling light this pretty for just £40?! I'm sold!

2. Wall lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

In order to continue your layered lighting scheme on various levels, opt for some wall lights to cover that mid-height area of the room.

‘To add depth throughout your space, use mid-level lighting such as wall lights, these add atmosphere and an elevated feel to the space while drawing the eye toward the wall and making the most of the space you have,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds says.

Habitat Yuno Pleat Arch Metal Wall Light £50 at Argos This statement pleated wall light also comes in floor and table lamp versions - but the wall light is by far my favourite. La Redoute Holi Wall Light in Ceramic Relief and Opaline Glass £52.99 at La Redoute Wall lights can be also very modern. And this La Redoute ceramic design is the perfect example. LGMCF Battery Operated Wall Sconce, Set of 2 £47.99 at Amazon Whether you're renting or don't want to deal with light wiring, you can also invest in wireless, battery-operated wall lights like these super popular ones from Amazon.

3. Round and curved lamps

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Curved shapes have been one of the biggest home decor trends for the last couple of years that has infiltrated every element of interior design and home decor, including lighting. And the soft edges of curved shapes work especially well in compact spaces like small living rooms – it’s one of the biggest small living room design rules.

‘Opt for fixtures with soft rounded edges and curves that will contribute to a sense of comfort and soften the space. Mirror these soft lines in furniture and accessories such as mirrors to create continuity and flow, adding to an overall feeling of calm,’ Mara at Industville says.

Habitat Caliban Globe Table Lamp £20 at Argos Also available in an orange and blue version, this globe-shaped all-glass lamp from Habitat is very in demand right now. H&M Home Rice paper floor lamp £59.99 at H&M It's not the most space-saving floor lamp out there, but it is a beautiful statement piece that will soften the room with its soft and fluid curves. Pooky Leela wall light £100 at Pooky You can introduce curves through any kind of lamps and light fittings, including wall lights. This contemporary Pooky design is the proof.

4. Slim floor lamps

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

In small rooms, floor space is precious. And while it’s recommended to incorporate a floor lamp when decorating a small living room, it’s best to go for a slim design that doesn’t take up too much of that precious floor space.

‘Opt for slim floor lamps that don’t eat into valuable floor space,’ Jo at Pooky says.

Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds continues, ‘Low-level lighting with floor and table lamps adds another layer of visual intrigue and illuminates key areas within the space.’

ValueLights Wiggle Metal Floor Lamp with Origami Shade £54.99 at ValueLights I personally own this floor lamp - and my living space is tiny - and can attest both to its style credentials and the benefit of not taking up too much space. Habitat x Morris & Co. Cane Floor Lamp £150 at Argos This cane design is so chic. Plus the slim profile of the lamp and the small base make it perfect for a small living room. John Lewis Elliott Floor Lamp £95 at John Lewis This floor lamp - which also comes as a desk lamp version - is flying off the John Lewis shelves. So much so, that this slate blue colourway is the last one available out of the original five.

5. Compact table lamps

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Speaking of table lamps, one or two of these should be incorporated into your small lounge. But it’s best to go for a design that again won’t take up too much of a surface area, similarly to the floor lamps.

‘Wherever you have seating options, ensure you have lamps surrounding them. Don’t forget to add smaller light sources at different heights and levels too. These can be placed directly on the ground, such as near fireplaces and on side tables, to create a layered effect,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds advises.

6. Adjustable lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Just like any piece of furniture in a small living room, it’s best for even your lighting to be flexible, versatile and perhaps even multipurpose – much like a coffee table for small living rooms should be.

‘Look out for fixtures that do double duty: adjustable floor or wall lamps that can pivot between reading and mood lighting, or pendants with dimmable bulbs to shift from bright to soft as the day progresses,’ Jo at Pooky recommends.

Urban Outfitters Codi Floor Lamp £149 at Urban Oufitters A side table that's also a lamp? Yes, please! Count me in! La Redoute Voltige Contemporary Articulated Metal Wall Light £159.99 at La Redoute Opting for an adjustable wall light that you can move around is a smart investment. And that's exactly what this La Redoute light does. Next Natural Huxley Floor Lamp £199 at Next Next also has its own take on a floor lamp and side table hybrid. But it looks very different (and more traditional) than the Urban Outfitters one.

Jo at Pooky concludes with a final piece of advice, ‘Most importantly, plan your lighting before you decorate as wiring and socket placement are far easier to adjust at the design stage than after.’