‘In a smaller space, lighting has to work harder’ – experts reveal how to choose the best lighting for a small living room to open up the space
These are experts' top tips on choosing the right lamps and light fixtures, along with the best styles to go for in a compact lounge
Lighting has always been a crucial part of interior design and decor. But it’s only in the last couple of years that we’ve really started paying close attention to our choice of lighting and lamps, using them to create the right atmosphere in our homes. And choosing the right lighting for compact spaces, like lighting for a small living room, is even more important.
Going for the wrong small living room ideas when it comes to lighting can create not only an ambiance that doesn’t feel cosy but also shadows in the wrong places, translating into making the lounge look even smaller than it already is.
‘In a smaller space, lighting has to work harder,’ says Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky. ‘Think of it as both a practical tool and a design device to open up and elevate the room. Good lighting is about creating atmosphere and balance, helping a small living room feel effortlessly bigger, warmer, and more adaptable.’
Best places to shop
- Amazon
- Argos/Habitat
- Dunelm
- H&M Home
- IKEA
- John Lewis
- La Redoute
- Marks & Spencer
- Next
- Pooky
- Urban Outfitters
- ValueLights
How to choose
It’s not just about knowing where to shop for small living room lighting – you also need to know how to choose the best light fixtures and lamps to make the most of these shopping opportunities. So this is what to look out for.
Incorporate multiple sources of light
When choosing your living room lighting ideas, make sure you go for multiple lamps and sources of light and ensure they go well together to create a layered lighting scheme.
‘Incorporating layered lighting into your home can be a great way to give a smaller living room space a larger feel,’ says Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, lighting expert and co-founder at Dowsing & Reynolds. ‘Make sure you’re using a mix of lighting in your space. From overhead ceiling lights, floor lamps for the sofa area or reading corner to decorative lighting and table lamps for cosy accents.’
She adds how many lamps and light fixtures you should aim for in a small living room, ‘When it comes to how many light sources to include in your space, it does depend on the size of your room. On average, we recommend a living room to have two to three lamps scattered around the room, but no more than eight.’
Go for various heights
Going for a layered lighting scheme is not only a major lighting trend, it’s also a timeless method of approaching lighting a small space (or any room really). But when selecting your lamps and fixtures, make sure that you go for different heights, lighting your lounge on various levels.
‘Even if you have a small space, placing lighting at different levels will give the effect of visually stretching the space and make it appear bigger than it is. To do this, work with high, mid and low level lighting in your space,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds.
Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, adds, ‘Always use a variety of light sources across different levels to create a balanced scheme, anything that is too one dimensional can result in a space that feels dull and underwhelming.’
Get the right size
Consider the size of every lamp and light you bring into your small living room as that can really make or break the space.
‘Start with a central pendant that’s in proportion to the room – a fixture that’s too large can overwhelm the space or hang too low, while one that’s too small may look unintentional,’ Mara at Industville says.
Best lighting styles for a small living room
1. Flush or semi-flush ceiling light
The ‘big’ ceiling light is becoming less and less popular following the ‘big light debate’ that took over social media and all of our homes about a year ago. But experts recommend still incorporating it into your layered lighting scheme and opting for a flush or semi-flush ceiling light style.
‘A flush or semi-flush ceiling light can give a sense of height,’ Jo at Pooky says.
Mara at Industville adds, ‘When choosing lighting for a small living room, it’s important to create adequate illumination without too much clutter. Overhead lighting is an essential first step as it provides general brightness and helps the room feel larger and more open, however, it shouldn’t be the only light source.’
2. Wall lights
In order to continue your layered lighting scheme on various levels, opt for some wall lights to cover that mid-height area of the room.
‘To add depth throughout your space, use mid-level lighting such as wall lights, these add atmosphere and an elevated feel to the space while drawing the eye toward the wall and making the most of the space you have,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds says.
3. Round and curved lamps
Curved shapes have been one of the biggest home decor trends for the last couple of years that has infiltrated every element of interior design and home decor, including lighting. And the soft edges of curved shapes work especially well in compact spaces like small living rooms – it’s one of the biggest small living room design rules.
‘Opt for fixtures with soft rounded edges and curves that will contribute to a sense of comfort and soften the space. Mirror these soft lines in furniture and accessories such as mirrors to create continuity and flow, adding to an overall feeling of calm,’ Mara at Industville says.
4. Slim floor lamps
In small rooms, floor space is precious. And while it’s recommended to incorporate a floor lamp when decorating a small living room, it’s best to go for a slim design that doesn’t take up too much of that precious floor space.
‘Opt for slim floor lamps that don’t eat into valuable floor space,’ Jo at Pooky says.
Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds continues, ‘Low-level lighting with floor and table lamps adds another layer of visual intrigue and illuminates key areas within the space.’
5. Compact table lamps
Speaking of table lamps, one or two of these should be incorporated into your small lounge. But it’s best to go for a design that again won’t take up too much of a surface area, similarly to the floor lamps.
‘Wherever you have seating options, ensure you have lamps surrounding them. Don’t forget to add smaller light sources at different heights and levels too. These can be placed directly on the ground, such as near fireplaces and on side tables, to create a layered effect,’ Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds advises.
When it was first released, this bobbin lamp from Addison Ross instantly went viral. Between the stylish look, compact size and wireless design, it's ideal for a small lounge.
Urban Outfitters is stepping up its lighting game. Just take this cute little table lamp, beautifully championing the chrome lighting trend.
I've said it before and I'll say it again - H&M has some of the best table lamps out there. Just look at this glossy beauty, and it comes it so many chic shades.
6. Adjustable lights
Just like any piece of furniture in a small living room, it’s best for even your lighting to be flexible, versatile and perhaps even multipurpose – much like a coffee table for small living rooms should be.
‘Look out for fixtures that do double duty: adjustable floor or wall lamps that can pivot between reading and mood lighting, or pendants with dimmable bulbs to shift from bright to soft as the day progresses,’ Jo at Pooky recommends.
Jo at Pooky concludes with a final piece of advice, ‘Most importantly, plan your lighting before you decorate as wiring and socket placement are far easier to adjust at the design stage than after.’
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
