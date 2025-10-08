Design shouldn't be matchy-matchy, and my home is anything but – how I create a cohesive home (even while mixing all the styles)

Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

Let’s get one thing straight: I am not a fan of rules. Especially when it comes to your own home. Life’s too short to live in a space that doesn’t make you smile just because someone said blue and green shouldn’t be seen together (sorry, Grandma).

In fact, one of my favourite things to do is mix styles. A little cottagecore here, a splash of vintage there, throw in a hit of colour and pattern, maybe some modern lighting, and you pretty much get the vibe of our house. It’s a little bit of everything - and somehow, it works.

But here’s the thing: I still want it to feel like one home. I don’t want guests wandering around wondering if they’ve accidentally teleported into another building every time they turn a corner. I want things to feel connected, like every room is part of the same story - even if that story is slightly chaotic and features a lot of random knick-knacks, bold colours, and the occasional antique chair.

So… how do I make it feel cohesive without sticking to a single “style”? Not by painting the entire house the same colour, or buying all our furniture from one place, or picking a light fitting and repeating it six times. (Please no.)

Here’s what I do - and remember, these aren’t rules. Think of them more as friendly suggestions from someone who’s tried a few things and made a few paint-covered mistakes along the way.

1. I pick colours I actually like

Not just colours that are trending, or the ones a Pinterest board told you to use. Your colours.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trick? Repeat them throughout your home - just not in the exact same way every time. I don’t need every room to scream “here is my colour palette!” It’s more about soft echoes. In our home, you’ll find lots of greens, blues, pinks, reds, and yellows - sometimes bold, sometimes barely there. One room might have a dusty pink wall (you can’t beat Farrow & Ball's "Setting Plaster" in my opinion) and a blue nightstand; another might have pink-toned curtains and a punchy green drinks cabinet. You might not notice it at first, but your brain picks up on these things. It’s sneaky like that.

And by the way -ignore colour “rules.” Blue and green? Love them together. Yellow and red? Bring it on. Actually, my new favourite colour combo is butter yellow (our guest room looks glorious in “Buttermilk” by Dulux), blue and red. If you love a combo, trust that it will work.

2. I layer in texture and pattern

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

If I had to give one actual piece of advice, it would be this: every room benefits from texture. It makes a space feel lived-in, warm, and interesting. And guess what? When every room has that kind of warm, inviting feel, it doesn’t even matter if they all have different styles. That warmth becomes the common thread.

The use of different fabrics, materials, and prints instantly adds character. Mix velvets with linens, throw a handful of differently patterned cushions onto a sleek modern daybed, or go bold with bright quilt on your bed. You don’t have to go big - even just one or two textured pieces can soften the space and make it feel connected.

(Also, I’m slightly addicted to scatter cushions and throws. No regrets.)

3. I use natural materials and wood

This is one of my favourite ways to bring a sense of unity into a home - natural materials, especially wood. Without fail, you’ll find some kind of wooden element, dried or fresh flowers, and plants in every single room of our house.

Not a plant person? Don’t worry. Faux flowers can look amazing, and a few dried stems in a vase go a long way. If you’re more minimalist and not into decorative “clutter,” just style your kitchen with things you already use - like beautiful wooden chopping boards. Display them instead of hiding them in a cupboard. Simple and practical.

Or bring in wood through larger pieces - a wooden dining table and chairs, picture frames, a vintage bench, or a pine chest that doubles as a coffee table. Wood adds warmth, texture, and that all-important lived-in feeling that makes everything flow.

4. I repeat wallpaper and panelling

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

If you’re looking to bring in more colour or pattern, wallpaper and panelling are absolute heroes for creating visual flow. And no - you don’t have to use the same wallpaper everywhere. (Please don’t.). But I certainly have personal favourites. For example, I still frequently congratulate myself for wallpapering my entire tiny home office from top to bottom in “Clover White” by Photowall. And using “Antique Gold Twilight” by Joules over the panelling in the dining room was also one of my better decisions. Do they look similar? Nope. They don’t have to. Just the fact that you’ve used wallpaper in multiple spaces can tie things together beautifully.

Same goes for panelling. Whether it’s shiplap, tongue and groove, board and batten, or a full panelled wall, using these kinds of architectural details in more than one room instantly builds a sense of connection - even if the styles, colours, or furniture are completely different.

It’s all about the repetition. Not matchy-matchy. Just little echoes that your brain quietly registers.

5. I make it personal

A room filled with things you love will always feel cohesive – because it’s a reflection of you. Whether it’s a quirky ceramic from a holiday, an old photo in a vintage frame, or your favourite worn-in chair, personal touches tell your story. And that story naturally connects every space, even if the styles are all over the place.

It doesn’t matter where something came from - a car boot sale, your nan’s loft, or a trendy design shop. If it makes you smile, it belongs. You’re not curating a showroom - you’re building a home.

So, what’s the real secret to a cohesive home?

It’s not about following rules. It’s not about making every room look the same. And it’s definitely not about making your home look like someone else’s.

Cohesion comes from repetition - but also from emotion. When you repeat your favourite colours, textures, and materials, and fill your space with things that genuinely matter to you, everything starts to feel like it belongs - because it does.

I mix cottagecore with Scandi-modern, throw in vintage bits, bold colour, and a floral wallpaper or three. And yet, somehow, it all flows - because it’s tied together by the same vibe: a home that makes me happy.

And really, what’s more cohesive than that?