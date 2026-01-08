As we welcome 2026 into our lives and our homes, with the new year also arrives a fresh set of looks and trends that you’re soon going to see everywhere and are likely to become obsessed with – not all of them, of course, but the few that resonate with you and your home’s aesthetic. This includes new living room trends for 2026.

This round-up of home decor trends for the living room makes for the perfect source of inspiration if you’re planning a lounge refresh or a full-blown makeover in 2026, including the living room colour schemes that are going to be all the rage and the stylish decor that will become a must-have.

The overarching theme of 2026 living rooms is a relaxed, comfortable feel. All of the individual materials, furniture and other trends contribute to creating this vibe. ‘In 2026, living rooms are becoming softer, calmer and more emotion-led,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and Swyft’s head of creative. ‘We’re seeing a real shift away from stiff show-home styling towards spaces that feel restorative, layered and genuinely comfortable.’

1. Embrace the blues

Blue is the world’s favourite colour so blue living room ideas have always been popular. But this year, blue is having a major moment as the colour of the year. So if you are looking for living room colour inspo, blue would be at the top of the list of recommendations.

‘With Dulux naming three shades of blue as its colours of the year, we’re already seeing a strong appetite for incorporating these light, breezy hues into the home,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘Dusty blues, in particular, create a beautifully soft and welcoming look. They pair effortlessly with warm beiges for a pared-back scheme, complement pastels for a fresh, chic aesthetic, or contrast strikingly with bold red stripes or florals for a charming, cottage-inspired style.’

Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James, continues, ‘Blues are coming out on top as a key trend. From soft teals to moody ink blues, these colours are bold, but equally work beautifully with lighter neutral pieces. Many in the home and interiors world are referring to this as the ‘new modern coastal’. It’s about evoking that sense of calm we’re all after.’

2. Incorporate metal finishes

2025 was the year of chrome furniture and accessories like lighting. And while chrome is not going anywhere anytime soon, more metal finishes are coming to the fore this year to join it.

‘High-shine finishes are giving way to more tactile, nuanced treatments like softly patinated brass, bronze and richly textured metals that lend warmth, depth and a handcrafted quality,’ explains Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville.

3. Go big with large-scale sofas

In the spirit of comfort and cosy lounging, the biggest new sofa trend is just that – sofas getting bigger and sofa seats deeper as sales of larger-scale sofas are already rising.

‘We’ve seen a clear uplift in demand for deeper, more generous sofas. People are spending more intentional time at home, and comfort is no longer a compromise to style. A deep sofa signals permission to relax, to sprawl, nap, host, switch off. That mindset shift is directly influencing purchasing decisions,’ Kelly at Swyft says.

She adds, ‘Let the sofa be the anchor. Keep surrounding furniture lighter visually with slimmer coffee tables, softer rugs, low lighting. And don’t overcrowd it with cushions; deep sofas look best when they’re allowed to breathe and invite you in.’

4. Indulge in delicious browns

2025 was the year of brown as Mocha Mousse was introduced as the Pantone colour of the year. But this cosy, earthy and gourmand colour trend is not going anywhere this year – especially when it comes to living rooms, browns are still among the most popular, go-to shades.

‘Deep brown tones are set to continue their reign into the new year. As people seek deeper connections to nature and comforting, grounded interiors, earthy chocolate and coffee hues remain a go-to choice for creating rooms that feel instantly warm and cocooning,’ Kellie at DFS says.

5. Opt for natural textures with linen

Natural materials and textures have been favoured in living room design for the past couple of years. But 2026 is all about tactile, organic and slightly rustic materials and finishes with washed linen being crowned as the first ever Etsy texture of the year, a choice that many other interior experts second.

‘Living rooms this year are favouring materials that feel quietly luxurious,’ says Rohan Blacker, founder of sofa brand Schplendid. ‘At the heart of this shift are high-quality linens, chosen as much for how they stand the test of time as for how they look. Great linen has weight, movement, and a specific texture that adds depth and dimension to the overall scheme of the room. It drapes beautifully, holds its shape, and only improves with time. In living rooms, specifically when it comes to sofas, which are expected to cope with being used daily, high-quality linen delivers longevity as well as presence.’

6. Invest in low-profile furniture

Low-profile furniture that exists close to the ground somehow feels both retro and modern at the same time. Or perhaps the key is in taking inspiration from low 1970s furniture and making it relevant to right now, turning it contemporary.

‘Low-slung furniture has gained significant popularity in recent years due to its ability to create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere,’ says Alex Bridgman, CEO of furniture brand Bridgman. ‘By being closer to the ground, these sofas exude a sense of comfort and informality that complements modern lifestyles. They are perfect for open-plan spaces, offering a seamless look while fostering connection and conversation.’

7. Illuminate the space with vintage-inspired lighting

From 70s-style lamps to Art Deco-inspired silhouettes, one of the biggest lighting trends for 2026 is vintage-inspired lamps and fixtures but with that modern twist again.

‘For lighting, chandeliers, sconces and sculptural statement pieces reinterpret vintage silhouettes with updated proportions, simplified lines and elevated detailing,’ Mara at Industville says.

Helen Pett, brand ambassador at Arteriors, continues, ‘We are seeing the continuation of Art Deco influences, with nods to flapper girl skirts coming through swinging fringed detailing on chandeliers. Customers are embracing fixtures with jewel-like qualities – smoked glass, vintage brass, and aged steel that catch the eye and anchor the space.’

8. It’s all about the curves

Curved furniture and curved sofas have been among the biggest living room trends for the last couple of years. But it’s clearly a look that’s here to stay, at least for quite some time, as we’re still not growing tired of the curvy silhouettes.

‘Curves may be topping trend forecasts, but they’re more than a passing style,’ says Tom Raffield, lighting designer and founder of Tom Raffield. ‘Curves add a sense of movement, softness, and timelessness to any corner of the home. They create a visual flow that makes spaces feel more open and inviting. In living rooms, soft lines can make a space feel more relaxed. Organic shapes create a visual flow that makes spaces feel more open and inviting. In living rooms, soft lines can make a space feel more relaxed.’

9. Warm up the room with amber glass

As already mentioned, a relaxing and warming living room is the mood we’ll be striving for in 2026. Lighting is a crucial tool in creating an ambiance and by opting for warm-coloured glass lamps and light fixtures like brown or amber glass, you’ll be one step closer to a cosy living room.

‘Reflecting a growing desire for design that soothes the senses, coloured glass has gained popularity in interiors, and more specifically, in the ways we light our homes. Mocha-smoked glass is trending due to the rich and more inviting glow that it offers compared to traditional clear or grey smoked glass. Its amber tones infuse spaces with a warm, enveloping light that instantly transforms a room’s atmosphere and makes spaces feel cosy and intimate,’ Mara at Industville says.

10. Go modular

Modular sofas have been enjoying much popularity over the last two or so years. And as a huge fan of modular seating, I can confidently say that they’re here to stay. If anything, more living room furniture is going modular too, from storage units to coffee tables.

‘The resurgence of modular furniture also speaks to people’s desire for flexibility; homes need to evolve with how people actually live,’ Kelly at Swyft says.

Josh Branigan, furniture and home interiors expert at furniture and homeware retailer Cuckooland, adds, ‘Modular furniture continues to grow in popularity, making it easier to adapt layouts as needs change.’

11. Be bold with rugs

Statement rugs have been growing in popularity over the past few months, with designer rug brands like Nordic Knots and Layered making this a major interiors trend for 2026, too.

‘Rugs are the perfect way to add warmth by introducing a softer feel underfoot,’ says Lizzie Mosley, creative director at Hug Rug. ‘No longer just a backdrop, flooring will take centre stage in interior design in 2026. Think bold rugs with vibrant colours and patterns that bring an impactful statement to living room floors. A thoughtfully chosen rug can balance a living-room whilst also transforming the mood of your space from the ground up. Designers will also be embracing texture-maxxing by layering rugs with each other.’

Monika Puccio, buying director at Sofa Club, concludes, ‘2026 is all about comfort, warmth and personality. Living rooms are becoming more relaxed and expressive, moving away from anything overly minimal or formal. Curved shapes, layered textures and sofas that invite you to really lounge are key, as people want homes that feel calming and lived-in.’