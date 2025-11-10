These are my 6 favourite unexpected ways to use wallpaper – let it do the hard work so you don't have to

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces.

I've always admired wallpaper from afar in other people's homes, but my partner considered it a little too "fussy." That is, until recently! Now, I'm a complete convert. Wallpaper does the hard work in a room for you, instantly giving a space a chic, well-designed feel with minimal effort - all you have to do is add the finishing touches.

I recently fell HARD for a bold, playful horse print from Annika Reed, and once I've set my mind on something, there’s no turning back! The room was fine before, but now it’s a little powder room with personality by the bucket load. Yes, great wallpaper can be an investment (and trust me, I always seem to find the most expensive ones), but it completely transforms a space. In my opinion, the sense of drama that wallpaper brings is absolutely worth the splurge.

Forget the timid feature wall; it simply won't cut it anymore. Let’s look at some innovative ways I like to embrace pattern and texture with wallpaper.

1. Full Wrap-Around Immersion

powder room with wallpaper and matching blind

(Image credit: Grace H)

I love a room that goes big, bold, and embraces pattern everywhere. A small loo is the ideal place to start, creating a serious 'wow' factor for guests. For the maximalist look, if walls and ceilings wrapped in the same print aren't enough, why not add a matching window dressing, like we did in our recent project? Go big or go home!

2. The Fifth Wall: Ceilings 

living room with wallpapered ceiling and built in joinery

(Image credit: @tamzinmcgillen)

If you want to introduce pattern without committing to full walls, the ceiling is a perfect, often-overlooked canvas. Ditch the plain white and go bold with stripes, a floral print, or a nature-inspired mural. I adore how @tamzinmcgillen used this gorgeous paper on her living room ceiling, pulling out one of the subtle shades for the wall colour. Bravo!

3. Alcove Envy

shelving with wallpaper behind it

(Image credit: @housetohomebyaneta)

Want a splash of pattern without the commitment? Wallpapering the back of an alcove or a bookcase is an easy way to add visual interest. I love this recent upcycle by @housetohomebyaneta, who transformed a plain boiler cupboard into a stylish focal point.

4. Add a Beautiful Border

I’m not talking about the dated patterned borders of the 80s and 90s (though I was the proud owner of a magnificent upside-down bear one that I loved!). There’s some amazing trims that you can add now that add such a lovely detail to a room (they also help to neatly disguise the join between the wall and ceiling if you don’t have coving - a job that's often a major faff).

5. Neat Nooks

staircase with wallpaper in the alcove

(Image credit: @houseofhetheringtons)

Got a little plain nook that needs personality? Take a leaf out of @houseofhetheringtons book and add a playful, fun print to create a moment that makes you take a second look.

6. Arty Accessories

wallpapered bins in yellow and green

(Image credit: @harrisandjones)

If you’re not quite ready to paper the walls, start small! Introduce a beautiful print by using it on accessories, such as these striking waste paper bins from Harris & Jones. It’s a simple but effective way to elevate an everyday item. We have a yellow stripe one and I plan to add more!

Finding Your Signature Style

bedroom with striped wallpaper

(Image credit: @annikareedstudio)

There are endless prints to choose from. I particularly adore wallpaper in a kids' room - encourage imagination and play by choosing a paper with a whole scene, like Annika Reed’s ‘Run Away to the Circus', to let their creativity run wild.

The moral of the story is simple: don’t be scared of wallpaper. There are so many creative ways to use it to inject style and character into your home.

I’m a wallpaper convert. Are you?

