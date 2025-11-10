These are my 6 favourite unexpected ways to use wallpaper – let it do the hard work so you don't have to

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

I've always admired wallpaper from afar in other people's homes, but my partner considered it a little too "fussy." That is, until recently! Now, I'm a complete convert. Wallpaper does the hard work in a room for you, instantly giving a space a chic, well-designed feel with minimal effort - all you have to do is add the finishing touches.

I recently fell HARD for a bold, playful horse print from Annika Reed, and once I've set my mind on something, there’s no turning back! The room was fine before, but now it’s a little powder room with personality by the bucket load. Yes, great wallpaper can be an investment (and trust me, I always seem to find the most expensive ones), but it completely transforms a space. In my opinion, the sense of drama that wallpaper brings is absolutely worth the splurge.

Forget the timid feature wall; it simply won't cut it anymore. Let’s look at some innovative ways I like to embrace pattern and texture with wallpaper.

1. Full Wrap-Around Immersion

(Image credit: Grace H)

I love a room that goes big, bold, and embraces pattern everywhere. A small loo is the ideal place to start, creating a serious 'wow' factor for guests. For the maximalist look, if walls and ceilings wrapped in the same print aren't enough, why not add a matching window dressing, like we did in our recent project? Go big or go home!

2. The Fifth Wall: Ceilings

(Image credit: @tamzinmcgillen)

If you want to introduce pattern without committing to full walls, the ceiling is a perfect, often-overlooked canvas. Ditch the plain white and go bold with stripes, a floral print, or a nature-inspired mural. I adore how @tamzinmcgillen used this gorgeous paper on her living room ceiling, pulling out one of the subtle shades for the wall colour. Bravo!

3. Alcove Envy

(Image credit: @housetohomebyaneta)

Want a splash of pattern without the commitment? Wallpapering the back of an alcove or a bookcase is an easy way to add visual interest. I love this recent upcycle by @housetohomebyaneta, who transformed a plain boiler cupboard into a stylish focal point.

4. Add a Beautiful Border

I’m not talking about the dated patterned borders of the 80s and 90s (though I was the proud owner of a magnificent upside-down bear one that I loved!). There’s some amazing trims that you can add now that add such a lovely detail to a room (they also help to neatly disguise the join between the wall and ceiling if you don’t have coving - a job that's often a major faff).

5. Neat Nooks

(Image credit: @houseofhetheringtons)

Got a little plain nook that needs personality? Take a leaf out of @houseofhetheringtons book and add a playful, fun print to create a moment that makes you take a second look.

6. Arty Accessories

(Image credit: @harrisandjones)

If you’re not quite ready to paper the walls, start small! Introduce a beautiful print by using it on accessories, such as these striking waste paper bins from Harris & Jones. It’s a simple but effective way to elevate an everyday item. We have a yellow stripe one and I plan to add more!

Finding Your Signature Style

(Image credit: @annikareedstudio)

There are endless prints to choose from. I particularly adore wallpaper in a kids' room - encourage imagination and play by choosing a paper with a whole scene, like Annika Reed’s ‘Run Away to the Circus', to let their creativity run wild.

The moral of the story is simple: don’t be scared of wallpaper. There are so many creative ways to use it to inject style and character into your home.

I’m a wallpaper convert. Are you?