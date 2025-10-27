A peek into my colourful mind, and how to find decorating inspiration anywhere

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

I am constantly saving images of interesting colour pairings - they can be found anywhere. My camera roll is full of random shots as a reminder, sometimes sitting in a folder for years. Then, when inspiration strikes or it's time to redecorate a room, the colours I’ve been desperate to try finally become a reality.

As you probably know, I'm not much of a neutrals person - it's beyond me how anyone can choose the right tone and shade of an off-white. But ask me to choose a bold colour combination and I'm all in. Let’s take a peek into the inner workings of my mind… I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, it’s just how I like to work

First, I always start with a feeling I want to create - cosy and cocooning, energising and uplifting, calm and tranquil... you get the idea. My process usually starts with my trusty folder of saved images, and then I hop on to Pinterest to pin more that have the right vibe (even if I don't know exactly what that vibe is yet!). Then the trusty algorithm takes over and serves up more images, and suddenly, a theme emerges.

The process is easy if I have a shade in mind that I'm desperate to use. But other times, it's a long old process of saving and editing. I've learned the hard way that giving yourself time and space is key to making good decisions. I've certainly made my fair share of mistakes picking colours in the past, which is a great reminder that mood boards really are your best friend even if they sometimes feel like a bit of a faff.

For example, I finally used Rhubarb by Paint and Paper Library on a vintage dresser, and honestly, I've had an image of this colour saved for years. Arsenic and Red Earth by Farrow & Ball have been on my list to use again ever since I used them in our old home. And there’s Fruit Fool, an archive shade also by Farrow & Ball, which I've been waiting for the perfect moment to use for ages. I just know it will happen... eventually.

With all that in mind, I wanted to share some of the colour combos that I'm loving right now.

Red and Pink

(Image credit: Grace H/@fromlondontomanchester)

For me, this is a tried and tested duo that never fails. It's fresh and modern and really packs a punch. I get asked about my dining room and bookshelf colours on Instagram more than anything else (it's Setting Plaster and Picture Gallery Red by Farrow & Ball, in case you were wondering!), and I'm still just as in love with it as the day that I painted it.

Mint Green and Red/Pink

(Image credit: Grace H/@fromlondontomanchester )

After seeing Andrew Scott's absolute showstopper of an outfit at this year's Met Gala, I became obsessed with the combination of mint green and red. I was already planning to use a minty shade for my office makeover and kept coming back to the image of Andrew in his mint suit with the mustard shirt and red waistcoat (it's well worth a Google!).

I ended up mixing mint with pink instead after falling in love with the 'Ziggy' wallpaper by GP & J Baker. I've also been dying to try Jaipur Pink by Paint and Paper Library since seeing one of my favourite designers use it in a bathroom (another save from the folder!). It is such a striking and fun shade, and it felt like the right choice. Plus, I think it works great with Rhubarb too – so it was a triple win!

Reddy Pinks and Yellows

(Image credit: @thisishovehome)

A pinky-brick red is one of my favourites, and it looks amazing with both yellow and pale blue (even better if you use both!). I really thought I'd finally get to use Red Earth in our downstairs loo makeover recently, but Crimson Red won out as the perfect match for the wallpaper.

Still, I'm obsessed with how Red Earth looks in @thishovehome's library. That pairing with yellow just works so well to create a cosy, inviting corner that just makes you want to curl up with a good book.

Blue and Green

(Image credit: Rachel Dougherty)

Ignore the old saying that "blue and green should never be seen" - here's the proof!

Just look at this glorious image from @quineandlooncottage. I love how Rachel added an accent of red to keep it feeling modern. Sidenote: how good does the door colour look here! (RAL 6019).

(Image credit: Rachel Dougherty)

Rachel also showcased her love for Green and Blue with a clever floor design using Bert and May tiles. Powder-blue transition seamlessly into a mint green. So clever!

(Image credit: @thehouseondolphinst)

Another powerful pairing that lives rent-free in my mind is this bedroom from interior design studio @thehouseondolphinst. The photo speaks for itself. It's truly delicious! The colours are Oval Room Blue, Sloe Blue and Raw Tomatillo by Farrow and Ball.

I could go on and on (let me know if you want me to share more), but the main takeaway is that inspiration is everywhere. It could be an outfit from the Met Gala, or just a picture that's been living in your mind rent-free for years (seriously, start a folder!). So, if you see someone running for a train in an amazing shoe and sock combo, save it in your mind - or just ask to snap a quick photo! (And yes, I have actually done that).

Life is too short not to use the colours you love. One day, Red Earth and Arsenic will get their moment in my home... and now that I'm thinking about it, what a delicious pairing that would be!