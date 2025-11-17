How I'm making the patterned (and slightly eccentric!) sofa I just bought on Facebook Marketplace work in my colourful home

Screen printer Hannah Carvell is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design for a creative family to live in. See the rest of her articles here.

I’ll admit it: I’m more than a little addicted to browsing Facebook Marketplace for treasures for my home. Most of the time I’m on a mission - hunting daily within a reasonable distance, ready to pounce when the perfect piece appears. The adrenaline of finding the one and the heartbreak of not being first in line when you message the seller is a real rollercoaster.

My living room is next on the list for a revamp. It hasn’t been touched since we moved in nearly two years ago - it still has the previous owner’s curtains and a mismatched jumble of furniture from our old house. It’s functional, but far from finished, so my latest quest was for a new sofa.

Over the summer, I found what I thought was the sofa. A modular Fama Soft - each section in a different patterned fabric, with a riot of purple, turquoise, blue and orange. It was so outlandish I couldn’t decide if it was hideous or fabulous. My interiors-expert friend (and editor) assured me it was “very me” and gave me the push I needed.

It even had a footstool with a mechanical pop-out feature that transformed it into a coffee table - wonderfully weird! I was already imagining rugs and curtains to complement it, even though we were flying out for a family holiday two days later.

But it wasn’t to be. I was second in line, and despite sending hopeful messages to the seller, it sold. I hate to admit I was sat on the beach in Portugal thinking about the sofa that got away.

The second-chance find

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Fast-forward a few months and fate stepped in. Another contender appeared - and this time, I didn’t hesitate. A stunning minty-green leafy fabric on a bamboo frame; bold, patterned, and just the right amount of quirky. I screamed when I saw it during my nightly doom-scroll and booked a van that same evening. This one was not getting away.

It fits my space perfectly - cheerful, a little eccentric, and totally in tune with my love of colour and character.

Making it work in my colourful home

(Image credit: House of Hackney)

I’ll admit, I’ve had to think long and hard about how to make such a patterned sofa work. My plan is to colour-drench the living room in green, picking out one of the leafy tones from the sofa’s print. If my budget allowed I would love to wallpaper the whole room (including the ceiling) with a bold printed wallpaper. House of Hackney have so many gorgeous prints but I think the HollyHocks, above, is a riot of colour and a note to bringing the outside in, and I am very drawn to the Clouds Paper was well. I imagine it would be like floating in the sky and would bring a lighter feel to my cottage walls. For curtains and rugs, I debated going simple to let the sofa shine - but who am I kidding? I’ve never been one for “sensible” beige choices.

I’m drawn to bold, joyful pattern and I’ve learned to invest in what I truly love. Anything you’re lukewarm about never lasts the test of time.

Our home is filled with bright, eclectic art, so no coordinated theme here - just a celebration of colour and creativity. That’s exactly the feeling I want in this room: layered, vibrant and full of personality.

My current design dilemmas

I’m still on the hunt for the perfect rug - something vintage and patterned, perhaps a kilim style layered for a cosy, bohemian feel. Marketplace and Vinted have become my go-to scrolls (though I’m cautious of any second-hand rug horror stories!).

For curtains, I’ll be making them myself. I’m dreaming of something equally bold to tie in with the leafy green sofa - maybe a fauna-inspired print from House of Hackney or Linwood Fabrics, or even something with a nod to the bamboo frame.

My Top Takeaways

Trust your instincts. If you love it, it will find its place.

If you love it, it will find its place. Let one bold piece lead. Build your colour story around it.

Build your colour story around it. Mix old and new. Facebook Marketplace and vintage finds add character you can’t buy on the high street.

Facebook Marketplace and vintage finds add character you can’t buy on the high street. Go all-in with colour. Neutrals have their place - just not in my living room!

More is more - and that’s okay.

Ultimately, I want to walk into my living room and love everything I see - a cocoon of colour and pattern. When it comes to decorating with print, my mantra is always more is more. If you love it, it will work.

Because for me, interiors are about colour and joy.