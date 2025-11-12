'Big Bow Energy' vs 'Christmas Memory Trees' – how I've picked my festive decorating style for my home this year

Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

Do you follow trends when decorating your tree, or do you prefer to use the same ornaments every year? For me, I’ve mostly leaned towards using the same decorations, probably for the nostalgic, homely feeling that Christmas gives me. More recently, I’ve been mixing it up with a new(ish) trend - bows are having their main character moment, or what I like to call, Big Bow Energy.

Bows were traditionally used as the perfect finishing touch to wrapped gifts - something to show that the gift is extra special. But now, they’ve broken free from the boxes and ribbons to take centre stage on the tree itself.

Big Bow Energy is bold, yet simple. It’s effective in elevating even the sparsest Christmas tree, like an elegant large bow nestled on the top of the tree with ribbons cascading down the sides. The mood changes when a different fabric is used, for example a tartan fabric bow adds the perfect traditional touch. It can be elegant, playful or traditional, all with a touch of fancy! The perfect nod to the effortless femininity and millennial sentiment we’re all leaning into right now.

(Image credit: @Mildamakes)

If you’re into bows but don't quite fancy just one, Milda @Mildamakes adorned her tree full of big bows. She created the perfect bow when she saw that “big bows were trending and while others were using pillows to create that squishy look, I made my own prototype for the perfect padded bow and they took off!”

Despite all this and whilst I love trends, there’s something about Christmas that pulls me back to tradition. For me it’s about using the same ornaments we’ve had for years that we keep adding to with little keepsakes of milestones or ornaments found on our holidays. It’s the opposite of curated - there are baubles bought on clearance in a boxing day sale the year my husband and I got married, mixed in with Delft style ornaments we bought on our holiday to Amsterdam, and recently my children brought home ornaments they made at nursery. Each ornament holds meaning - it’s not the prettiest, but each year when I take them out of the box, I’m reminded of the story behind each one.

(Image credit: @renovations_with_the_fosters)

It can also be said that a memory tree is the oldest trend! “Our memories tree tells the story of our family,” says Coral @renovations_with_the_fosters “from baubles marking our engagement and first Christmas as newlyweds, to keepsakes from our travels and the handmade decorations our son adds each year.”

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The one surprising thing that a big bow tree and a memory tree have in common is familiarity. Big bow trees are a modern take on childhood nostalgia, a grown up recreation of the childhood joy of upwrapping presents. Similarly, a memory tree is a physical representation of nostalgia, holding onto memories made that tells a story of a life well loved.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Apart from reusing our old ornaments this year, I’m thinking of adding a DIY large tartan bow made out of an old winter scarf. I simply lay the scarf flat and fold both ends in creating an ‘X’, then I tie it in the middle to complete the look! I have a large white bow hanging in my hallway that I made last Christmas. It looks so good that I can’t bear to take it down!

If you’re looking to decorate your tree with a big bow, this year, you’ll be happy to know that many retailers have come up with their own fancy version! From stripes to plaid in various sizes, there’ll be something that you’ll love. Whether it’s Big Bow Energy, or the comfort of unwrapping ornaments filled with memories, I hope you remember that Christmas is a feeling of warmth and magic that makes this season so special.