5 meaningful Christmas decorations I've decided to make not buy, and they're so simple I promise you can do them too

Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

It feels like Christmas will go on for the longest time this year, with decorations being seen in stores since September, some even in August. Even as a self professed Christmas fanatic, this push for overconsumption is getting too much for me. It’s actually pushing me to create more, and shop more consciously about the decor I want to keep around; something traditional rather than something based on style. Here are five decorations you can try if you’re craving a conscious Christmas and looking to celebrate simplicity!

Cardboard Gingerbread House

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

There’s something so timeless about a little Christmas village glowing softly in the evening light. Last year, I made my own, not from gingerbread, but from cardboard! Each house was cut out similar to traditional gingerbread house pieces, then glued together and decorated with white permanent markers to mimic piped icing. It’s simple, charming, and completely mess free!

I love how they look grouped together in my display cabinet or tucked along a windowsill, especially with a few fairy lights woven between them. Best of all, they can be packed away and brought out year after year - new houses are also so easy to make to keep adding to the collection! A sweet, sustainable twist on a festive classic.

Merry Christmas Garland

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

In total honesty, this one was a little more tedious than I’d have hoped! My printer isn’t designed for card paper, so I had to improvise. I created the design on Canva and printed it on regular copier paper first, cut them out, and used those as templates to trace onto the card.

A bit of careful cutting later, I attached some fishing wire to the back so they could hang neatly from a ribbon. It took a little patience, but the result is worth it - they instantly elevate even the simplest tree, or look beautiful threaded along a foliage garland.

Hand-Painted Tablecloth

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Last year, the night before we were due to host Christmas, I came up with the perfect solution for an eye-catching tablescape that has the added benefit of ensuring easy clean up. After two full days of cooking and a whole day of hosting, the last thing I wanted was to face another round of washing up! So, I rolled out two lengths of brown paper, taped them together, and started painting little Christmas themed doodles all over the table.

It looked charming, felt personal, and when dinner was over, the clean up couldn’t have been simpler - plates straight into the dishwasher, and the “tablecloth” folded up and popped straight into the recycling bin.

Large 3D Star

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Try creating this statement decoration that feels both handmade and timeless. Start by drawing a star onto cardboard (it doesn’t need to be perfect) and cut it out. Using a ruler, lightly score a line from each tip to the opposite side with a box cutter. Remember to just score, don’t slice through. Fold and crease along each line, then unfold to reveal the raised shape. Pinch the folds a little if you want extra dimension.

Leave them natural for a rustic look or paint them to match your décor. Finish by sticking them to the wall for a festive, sculptural statement.

Star Garland

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

I’ve saved the best (read: easiest) for last! All you need to do is cut out a few stars, punch a small hole at the top, and thread a string through. To make it feel more playful and layered, hang the stars in different sizes and lengths - it instantly adds charm and movement. I hung mine across the gallery wall in my children’s room, and it brought such lovely depth to the space. In fact, I love it so much that I’m seriously considering keeping it up all year round!

Are you feeling inspired to get creating? I hope you give one or two of these decorations a try! Sometimes it’s the simplest DIYs that bring the most joy - a bit of cardboard, some string, and suddenly you’ve made something thoughtful, handmade, and uniquely yours! It’s a lovely reminder that festive decorating doesn’t need to be store bought, to be beautiful!