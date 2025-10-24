The Christmas bow trend is bigger this year than ever before – but these are the 6 new and fresh ways I'd style it this year
This major Christmas trend has had a makeover
Bows have always been part of Christmas decor, but traditionally a small one. In the last couple of Christmases, bows have become the stars of the show – and the Christmas bow trend shows no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, as brands have come up with new updated takes on the Christmas bow trend for 2025.
From new textures to fresh patterns, this Christmas trend is even more playful and fun this year than ever before. ‘The bow motif is definitely maintaining its dominance,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘They are appearing in more places than ever this year. And having as much fun and being as over the top as possible is one of the biggest Christmas decor trends.’
There is, of course, still room for the more traditional bow styles which are just as popular as ever before, as Pinterest reports searches for ‘Red bow Christmas tree’ rising by 200% compared to this time last year. You can even mix and match different bows, some more maximalist while others more classic and demure – Christmas bow ideas are meant to be fun so just enjoy the process of picking out your favourite ones and decorating your home with them.
1. Go big
XL Christmas bows were already massive - excuse the pun - last year. But designs like Marks & Spencer’s XL bows were hard to come by and would therefore sell out incredibly fast. But this year, more brands are jumping on the trend which is making it easier to score one for yourself. Even though they are still, of course, flying off the shelves.
‘Compared to previous years, where bows were used more traditionally, we’re seeing more use of oversized velvet and satin bows,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World. ‘Bows are being used as statement ornaments this year, adding a more luxurious and decorative touch to trees and garlands.’
2. Opt for stripes and checks
It’s not just about block colours anymore, as patterned Christmas bows are becoming increasingly more popular. Any pattern goes but (perhaps unsurprisingly) stripes and checks, including gingham, are the most common this year, with John Lewis’ striped hanging bow selling out within the first week of its drop. But don’t worry, it’s since been restocked.
3. Delicate organza
One of the biggest updates on the Christmas bow trend has been the shift in material choices. While the traditional velvet and satin are still very popular, more delicate fabrics like organza have been popping up more and more.
‘For Christmas trees, we are seeing bows with a slightly more relaxed, homespun feel this year – with less rigid forms appearing on the scene,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.
4. Cosy faux fur
Aside from the Dunelm Finn chair, one of the most memorable things I spotted at the brand’s autumn/winter 2025 collection preview a few months ago were these white faux fur Christmas bows (as pictured above). It really caught my eye and I think it conveys the cosiness of the festive season perfectly. And it comes in two different sizes, too.
5. Adorn with pearls
And it’s not just about materials, patterns and scale – this Christmas, festive bows even come with embellishments. More specifically with pearl embellishments which make the bows look super pretty but also very luxurious.
Anthropologie is doing an XL-sized black satin bow adorned with pearls but you can get smaller velvet ones from H&M Home’s Christmas collection, too. Or even ones made entirely from pearls.
6. Hang a bow garland
Last year, people were crafting their own bow garlands by making bows out of ribbon and then glueing them together. And while you can absolutely still do that - it’s a great DIY Christmas decor idea - several brands have now come out with their own ready-made bow garlands, too.
I love the red and pink Christmas colour scheme of this garland. And it's only £8!
Which Christmas bows are you thinking of investing in this festive season?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
