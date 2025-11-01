Christmas can be a rather pricey affair, especially when you combine the cost of all the presents, food and decor. But the truth is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money on decor to make your home look festive for the holidays – especially if you follow these top insider tips for creating a fabulous Christmas on a budget.

From tips on the most affordable yet stylish-looking materials to use for your decor to DIY Christmas decor ideas, these are the go-to tricks of interior stylists, Christmas experts and home-focused content creators. Pinterest searches for ‘homemade Christmas decorations’ have risen by 550% and ‘DIY ornaments’ searches have increased by 565% compared to this time last year, so it’s clear that we could all do with some easy and budget Christmas decor ideas.

‘Creating a beautiful Christmas doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune, it’s really about being thoughtful with the details and investing in pieces that will stand the test of time,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘A luxurious Christmas is less about quantity and more about how it feels – soft textures, warm light, and thoughtful touches that make the season feel considered and full of charm.’

1. Invest in one or two statement decorations

‘I always suggest choosing one or two statement decorations - perhaps a beautifully crafted wreath or a set of glass baubles – that you can bring out year after year. These pieces instantly elevate your scheme and can be styled differently each Christmas to feel fresh,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

The trending XL Christmas bows are the perfect candidates for this as due to their size they make enough of a statement so you don’t have to decorate with much more than that. There are several supersized bow designs available at affordable prices, like this George Home oversized bow tree topper, selling for £7. Plus, bows are a traditional festive motif, you don’t have to worry about them going out of style either.

Alternatively, you can also just focus on a specific area of your home to decorate rather than decking the whole place. ‘Focus on one standout area instead of decorating every corner,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘A striking candle centrepiece or a few baubles hanging from a branch above the table can look polished and intentional, proving a fabulous Christmas doesn’t need a big budget.’

2. Use what nature gave you

Turning to mother nature for resources is the most cost-effective way to decorate for Christmas as you can just forage foliage in your garden or local park on your next walk.

‘I'm very inspired by nature and the countryside around me,’ says Paula Sutton, stylist and content creator of Hill House Vintage who’s also just designed a fabric collection in collaboration with Sofa.com. ‘So I will literally go and rip ivy from a wall or from a tree in my garden. And once I've got the bugs off, I'll trail that over pictures and bookcases.’

Sienna at Flitch adds, ‘Some of the best decorations come from nature, like eucalyptus branches, pinecones or ivy, which look elegant in a jug or wrapped around a banister. A touch of gold spray paint or ribbon gives them a boutique finish for pennies.’

3. Decorate with dried citrus slices

Keeping with the nature-centric theme, dried citrus slices, especially orange ones, are a traditional and nostalgic way to decorate everything from your best Christmas tree to a Christmas garland or a wreath. But it’s also a very budget-friendly Christmas decorating idea.

‘Orange slices are my go-to,’ says Aurelien Farjon, interior stylist at Style Makers. ‘I think going for a natural look is always such a timeless winner. You can tie the orange slices into a garland to hang on the mantelpiece or in the hallway. Make some little tree decs with two cinnamon sticks tied to an orange slice with some raffia. You could even make an orange slice wreath by attaching them to a wire ring made from an old coat hanger.’

4. Create an ambiance with lighting

Good lighting ideas are important all year round, and Christmas is no exception. Especially since opting for the right lighting methods can singlehandedly create the cosiest and most intimate atmosphere.

‘Lighting is also a quick and easy way to make your home feel warm and festive,’ says Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World. ‘Simple string lights and candles can dramatically lift the mood in your room, and can be cheaper than most decorations. You can also place the lights or candles into a used jar to create a cosy lantern feel, which is great for the darker nights.’

Paula at Hill House Vintage adds, ‘If you're on a small budget, just imagine what people would have done in Victorian times or at the turn of last century. People would have used candlelight. You can use real candlelight, you can use faux candlelight, but they would have used candles.’

5. Stick to a colour palette

Sticking to a tight Christmas colour scheme of a maximum of three colours is the key to your festive decor looking considered and elevated.

‘A simple but effective trick is to stick to a cohesive colour palette. Choosing two or three complementary tones brings harmony and makes everything feel curated, even if you’re mixing newer pieces with old favourites,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

6. Dress things up with ribbon

Christmas ribbon ideas became especially popular a couple of years ago when almost every tree we’d see on social media was covered in pretty ribbon bows from top to bottom. But since this Christmas trend first became popular, people have found many new ways to utilise ribbon for festive decor. And in fact, there’s pretty much nothing that can’t be made prettier and more festive by adding a ribbon on top – from glassware to candlesticks and everything in between.

‘I love when the tree is covered in ribbons. I keep every piece of ribbon that I'm given, from presents, invitations or from shopping bags,' Paula at Hill House Vintage says.

'Sometimes I do it to a colour theme. Sometimes I just choose to just scatter all the colours on there, and it always looks fantastic and fabulous and really sort of magical, very romantic. It doesn't matter if the ribbons aren’t the same width, just the variety of colour makes it look so pretty. You can also tie a ribbon around your napkin. You can change the colour scheme by putting a different colour of ribbon over them every time you have a different dinner.'

7. Use fruit for a centrepiece

As much as I love flowers, the sad truth is that flowers and flower arrangements are expensive. So why not save on this front by instead opting for a more edible centrepiece?

‘I love to have little cake stands on my table and have fruit on them. It's amazing how a flower display can often be very expensive. But if you actually create a display with a few flowers and fruit, which of course, get taken away when you sit down to eat. And you can eat it afterwards, like a dessert course. So perhaps have a beautiful bunch of grapes and beautiful red apples,’ Paula at Hill House Vintage suggests.

8. Buy festive decor second hand

Who says you have to buy your Christmas decorations brand new?! No one, so don’t feel like you have to when there are so many secondhand and vintage ones filled with character and charm already on the market, and selling for less than their new counterparts.

‘I use vintage napkin rings. I've got them in gold and in silver. They can be battered and a little bit in need of a polish, but they're very inexpensive. You can find things like that on eBay or little vintage shops or on Etsy. And those sorts of things elevate everything and make things look extra special,’ Paula at Hill House Vintage says.

9. Use what you already have in a different way

Christmas is the perfect time to have a little fun and get creative. And why not start with the things you already have and try to rethink how to use them this year?

‘Get creative with what you already own. A cake stand can become a candle display, and empty jam jars make charming tealight holders. Leftover wrapping paper or fabric scraps can be turned into bunting or napkin rings for a personal touch,’ Sienna at Flitch says.

Ben at Christmas Tree World adds, ‘A great example of this is filling your own baubles, and it is easier than you may think. If you have any existing clear baubles, you could fill them with glitter, pom poms, or even faux leaves and berries. This is a great way to enhance already existing ornaments whilst adding a personal touch.’

Which insider tip or trick is your favourite?