I have a confession – I love cleaning products. Some people like new bags, others new shoes, but me? I love trying new cleaning products! I’ll admit that I probably (definitely) have too many of them but I give my mum, the Cleaning Queen Christine partial blame for this.

My mum is cleaning obsessed and has a cleaning product for EVERYTHING. Absolutely everything. There is nothing this woman cannot clean, it’s amazing. And when she recommends a product to me, I can’t not buy it to try – which is why my cupboards are full to the brim of cleaning products.

I have my favourite products I am loyal to but each year I seem to discover new products that change the game for me. In 2025 I discovered a few new ones, one in particular is a life saver when it comes to cleaning the bathroom and I have a feeling a lot of you will like it as well. So without further ado, here are the eight cleaning products I’m taking into 2026…

1. White Rocks cleaning paste

I use White Rocks cleaning paste on everything

I thought I’d start off strong with this one – it’s actually the newest addition to my cleaning cupboard but boy has it made its mark. Funnily enough it was my mum who recommended it to me and all I can say is wow. It’s an all purpose cleaning paste and it has been my life saver for so many things, but specifically getting the water marks off the shower door. It cuts through the limescale so well and leaves my door looking spotless. It’s definitely worth making room in the cupboard for this one because you can literally use it on everything.

2. Scent booster

I use scent boosters when doing laundry

Nothing fills me with more joy than opening up my washing machine after a wash has finished and being hit with the smell of fruity, floral and fresh clothes. And the way I achieve that? Scent boosters. They are little multi-coloured balls that come in tubs and you put some in your washing machine when your putting on a wash. Are they essential? Definitely not. But they really do elevate my laundry and make it smell AMAZING.

3. Anti-bacterial laundry detergent

I use anti-bacterial laundry detergent.

Still sticking with the laundry theme, my absolute non-negotiable when it comes to washing is anti-bacterial laundry detergent. I cannot live without it and it is a real game changer if you are an active person. The amount of times I’d wash mine or my fiancés gym clothes and they would still come out smelling of sweat — yeah well not anymore! I add it to all clothes washes now, even to the towels and sheets, and it works a treat.

5. Mould removal paste

I use a mould removal paste for stubborn mould.

I think we can all agree that stubborn mould is very annoying but there is a way I’ve found to remove it. You can buy mould removal gels/pastes which you leave on for an hour or even overnight and they get rid of the mould. It really is as simple as that.

6. Anti-bacterial sprays

I use anti-bacterial sprays on all surfaces.

Fun fact: not all cleaning sprays are anti-bacterial. Some of you might already be clued up on this, but I didn’t know this until last year! For me, an anti-bacterial spray is very important when cleaning anything, from kitchen surfaces to the bathroom sink…I want that bacteria gone! So now I make a conscious effort to check the bottles before I buy them. Any that contain anti-bacterial properties will usually say on the front.

7. Adjustable mop

When cleaning my bathroom I use an adjustable mop.

Cleaning my bathroom used to be a huge inconvenience until I bought the best mop. I have floor to ceiling tiles in my bathroom so it’s very hard for me to reach the ceiling tiles. That was until I bought a mop that could shorten or lengthen. It’s been a life-saver and I couldn’t recommend it enough.

8. White vinegar

My cupboard staple is white vinegar.

And lastly, a cleaning product I couldn’t live without – white vinegar. You all need this in your cleaning cupboard because it’s so versatile. I use it to get rid of limescale, clean the plugs in my bathrooms and kitchen. It removes stains, grease and you can use it to descale your kettle. It’s brilliant.

So which ones are you adding to your cleaning cupboard this year?