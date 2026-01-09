While January has so far given us some bright blue sky days, it can also feel like a particularly dreary month after the fun of the festive period. The kitchen is where we spend the most time in our homes, so focusing on a design that sparks joy even through the gloomy months is essential.

Whether you're looking to repaint your kitchen cabinetry, walls, or simply inject some fresh pops of colour via your decorative accessories, starting with the best three mood-boosting colours is a recipe for success.

These kitchen colour schemes take inspiration from nature (when the weather is much nicer) and are worth trying out to create a sunnier design - no matter the time of year.

1. Luscious green shades

In the months that feel more grey than any other colour, inviting the lush green tones we see in the spring into your kitchen is a great way to boost your mood.

'Earthy-green colours are emerging as the new neutrals. Rooted in nature, they pair effortlessly with other natural looking materials including wood and stone, bringing quiet sophistication and longevity to any space,' says Isabel Fernandez, director of Quorn Stone.

In terms of green kitchen ideas, green cabinetry will stand the test of time, but if you're looking for other ways to incorporate this shade, Isabel suggests to 'Opt for a moodier, softened olive or moss-toned hue to create an enveloping, timeless oasis. Think pistachio, sage or moss. And of course, a simple but effective way to introduce green into living spaces is with floor or wall tiles.'

Farrow & Ball 'Vert de Terre' £33 for 750ml at Farrow & Ball Vert de Terre is a soft and fresh green which Farrow & Balls writes 'is reminiscent of the pigment green earth.' It has a blue undertone which creates a soft environment.

2. Sunny yellow hues

Butter yellow has become a big colour trend in the last few years, and while it feels very much like a fashionable colour to choose, the pastel hue also has a timeless element. So don't be put off from trying out this sunny shade - it's the perfect way to turn a dark and gloomy kitchen into a joyful space.

'The reason people are moving towards warmer tones - for example yellows, greens, warm whites - is that they have a much more inviting feel to them,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

'Now, a colour that’s really having a moment (and honestly, I think it’s here to stay) is Butter Yellow. Our Yellow 07 kitchen is such a great example - it feels happy, uplifting, and full of positive energy. It’s the kind of colour that brings people together, which is exactly what you want in a kitchen,' she adds.

Yellow 07 Eggshell £45 at Lick This delicious butter shade from Lick will be so easy to match with other earthy or pastel shades in your home.

3. Sky blue shades

Sensing a theme? The quickest way to boost your mood in the winter months is to replicate the weather we see in the spring and summer.

Shades with cooler undertones often feel like they might make a kitchen feel dreary, but certain blue kitchen ideas can actually help to lift a space, making it feel brighter and bigger.

'Sky blue is a wonderful choice for the kitchen as it instantly lifts the space and creates a fresh, inviting atmosphere - perfect for the heart of the home, where we so often gather, cook, and unwind,' explains David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross.

'Sky blue is especially well-suited to the kitchen because of its incredible versatility; it pairs effortlessly with both warm and cool tones, making it a shade you’re unlikely to tire of. Its timeless quality means it can evolve with your space, whether your style leans more classic or contemporary.

Lick Blue 04 Matt Emulsion paint, 2.5L £45 at B&Q Lick's Blue 04 is the perfect shade for bringing blue skies into our homes - essential in the UK climate.

Whether you have scope to repaint your kitchen or you just want to try some new accessories - this mood-boosting kitchen colour shopping edit is a fantastic place to start.