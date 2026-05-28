Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Have you ever watched Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon? Because that is exactly how I felt when the entire contents of my kitchen/dining/ kids’ play area were suddenly laid out in front of me as I unpacked what felt like hundreds of boxes from pre-renovation life.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I am, by nature, a very organised person. Back when I lived alone in my first flat, friends used to come over and laugh at my strict “everything has a place” system, labels on everything, of course. Oh, how times have changed. Kids will do that to you.

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And while I wouldn’t change it for the world, I still crave that sense of order, especially when I have three people constantly asking, “Where is this?”... yes Tom, that’s you included!

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

The thing is, I had decluttered before the renovation. But what I’d conveniently forgotten was:

Every single millimetre of the old kitchen had been packed like a game of Tetris

I love stuff… especially kitchen trinkets. Glassware, dinnerware, candles, cocktail bits, hosting pieces, you name it, I probably own it (and want it on display)

There was also a whole extra stash of “bits” living in the garden office

This time around, I actually want to find things easily. No more dodging a waterfall of chopping boards just to get to the blender!

And let’s not forget the chaos of kids toys, crafts, makeup, and endless paper creations thrown into the mix

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Even though we’ve doubled our storage and built in a dedicated kids area, I knew I needed help… and not from the hubby this time. So I called in reinforcements… hello Dunelm.

After putting out a cry for help to create a Dilly Carter level transformation, the amazing Charlotte from the Dunelm team came through with a dream setup of organisers, boxes, dividers, jars, drawer inserts. Honestly, it felt like Christmas had come early!

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For me, having a kitchen that looks beautiful on the outside isn’t enough, I want it to feel just as satisfying on the inside too. And let’s not forget the new arched pantry… she needed a little TLC as well.

Label maker at the ready… let's get stuck in.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

My favourite kitchen organising pieces

Inspired by my vision of an American style dream pantry, here’s what I have found has sorted my life out in my new kitchen/dining space.