Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Inheriting a "perfectly fine" kitchen that isn't your taste is a common homeowner's dilemma. While it might not fit your aesthetic, ripping out a functional kitchen can feel wasteful – both for your bank account and the planet.

Whether you’re dealing with ultra-modern cabinets or a colour palette that leaves you cold, here is how to layer in personality and charm.

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The power of paint

It’s the most obvious solution for a reason. Whether you hire professionals for a factory-finish spray or tackle a DIY weekend job, paint is transformative.

While in theory we could do this to ours, we also have weird metal side panels that would need extra panels adding and handleless doors which would make it trickier. It’s not impossible, but we opted not to do this (although it’s food for thought for the future).

Ditch the upper cupboards

If you can afford to lose closed storage, replace those heavy wall cabinets with open shelving. Despite what the internet tells you, we’ve never had any issues with grease build-up – we simply pop everyday items like glasses and bowls there that are washed regularly.

Removing cabinets instantly makes a kitchen feel lived-in and airy. It creates a stage for your personality – in my case, artwork, fresh flowers, and colourful ceramics. We swapped a bulky extractor fan for a discreet bathroom fan (zero regrets) and added a long, bespoke floating shelf from Etsy to reclaim the wall space.

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(Image credit: Grace H)

Elevate with new worktops

If your base units are sturdy and in good condition, it might be worth switching out the worktops for something more luxe. We replaced mottled, plastic-wrapped tops with granite – an absolute splurge, but it elevated the feel of the kitchen in an instant.

If it’s just the colour of the worktop that you don’t like, or if a full replacement isn't in the budget, look into high-quality worktop wraps; there are incredible DIY options now that mimic stone and wood beautifully.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Introduce an island

An island doesn't have to be a massive, built-in feature. A vintage butcher’s block or a reclaimed unit on legs adds soul to a room. Mixing old with new is the secret to making a kitchen feel cosy rather than clinical.

We used matching units to close off our dining area, but a standalone vintage piece is the ultimate goal for character (we just couldn’t find anything in the right size).

(Image credit: Grace H)

Statement lamps

If you’ve followed me for a while, you know my rule: a lamp belongs in every room, especially the kitchen. It adds instant eclecticism and warmth.

Go oversized on an island or play around with scale in a dark corner. Consider rechargeable lighting for task work to avoid ever having to turn on those harsh overhead spotlights (again, inherited).

Layer with art and textiles

Why are we so afraid of art in the kitchen? While I wouldn’t hang a priceless heirloom above a hob (chance would be a fine thing), a few prints propped on shelves or a carefully curated corner of smaller pieces make the space feel layered. I have a trio of wall plates in our kitchen which works well as they can be given a quick wipe over regularly.

Follow this up with a floor runner that introduces pattern and colour into the space. Yes, kitchens need to be practical, but there’s nothing to say that you can’t add a splash of personality with a rug. We have a long, wavy jute runner that gets vacuumed regularly, but you could also choose a flatweave version that can be thrown in the wash easily.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Beautiful utilities

I’m not a fan of the super-modern, streamlined look where everything is hidden away. To me, a kitchen should feel like the heart of the home, which means collections and treasures are on show. However, the trick is to upgrade the everyday: tea towels, bins, oven gloves, washing liquid containers, caddies, and food bins. Just because an item is practical doesn't mean it shouldn't be beautiful.

Finally, never underestimate the power of greenery. Our kitchen corner is one of the places that I buy flowers for every week; I spend so much time in there that I deserve to look at something beautiful every day.

Whether it’s a dedicated flower corner or a few potted herbs on the windowsill, adding something living breathes life into the space and makes the time you spend cooking feel like a treat.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Living with an inherited kitchen is a lesson in patience and styling. So, before you do anything drastic like calling in the builders or eyeing up a large skip, remember that a kitchen transformation is often just a clever game of distraction.

By the time you’ve ditched the upper cupboards, introduced a vintage butcher’s block, and filled every corner with items you love, those original units will have faded into the background. In fact, nobody will even notice the cabinets weren’t your first choice!