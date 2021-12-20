We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A property empty for longer than the time period stated on your home insurance policy needs home insurance with the best deals and coverage for unoccupied house insurance cover.

This specialist type of insurance policy is also known as ‘empty property insurance’ or ‘vacant property insurance’. Unlike standard home insurance policies, specialist unoccupied home insurance will cover a vacant or unoccupied property for three, six, nine or 12 months. There is often the option to extend a policy beyond a year if necessary too.

Follow this extensive Q&A report that explains why you need it, the costs and what it covers.

Standard home insurance policies won’t offer adequate cover if a property will be vacant for a long time. If your home, or a property you own, is going to be unoccupied for a prolonged period, it’s important to understand the insurance implications.

There are a number of reasons why a homeowner might leave a property unoccupied or empty. Common reasons include:

‘A property is also often not lived in while renovation works are being undertaken,’ says Chelsea Shakespeare. ‘These may range from minor upkeep and redecoration to full and large-scale refurbishments and both need to be covered accordingly.’

How much does unoccupied house insurance cost?

Unoccupied property insurance tends to be more expensive than standard home insurance. This is because vacant properties are considered a higher risk by insurers.

Unoccupied properties are more likely to be damaged by:

Vandalism

Fire

Flooding

For example, a burst pipe at an unoccupied property could go unnoticed for longer periods which would make the water damage worse. This would probably increase the cost of the subsequent insurance claim.

The cost of unoccupied home insurance will vary between providers. Cover and costs depend on a number of factors such as where the property is located, its value, any previous home insurance claims and the level of cover required.

If the property has contents, you’ll need to let your insurer know the total value of your possessions for these to be covered too. It is wise not to leave valuables in an unoccupied property.

Do you need unoccupied home insurance when someone has died?

A common scenario where you might need unoccupied home insurance is if someone has died. The property will be unoccupied while probate is granted and the family decides on the best option moving forward. That might be a family member moving into the property, the home being placed on the market or it being rented out.

‘Each unoccupied property comes with its own unique circumstances as to why it may be vacant’ says Chelsea Shakespeare. ‘One of the most common is when a loved one has passed away. When someone dies, the role of the executor of their will, who acts in the administration of their estate, is to collect the deceased’s assets, settle their liabilities and then distribute what remains in accordance with the terms of the deceased’s will.’

Alex Milton, at law firm Moore Barlow, says: ‘Executors are personally liable for any mistakes they make whilst administering an estate and any consequential loss that may arise. ‘Executors should protect and preserve the estate.’

‘This includes making sure that insurance is maintained on estate property. If, for example, there is a fire in an estate property and the executor has failed to maintain valid house insurance, then the executor could be made to pay for the repairs from his or her own pocket.’

Jane Sutherland, partner and solicitor specialising in wills and probate at Nelsons Law, adds: ‘We would usually advise the executor to initially continue with any insurance policy taken out by the deceased that was already in place if possible. However, it is important that the insurers are notified as soon as possible of the deceased’s death and any change in circumstances regarding the property, for example, it is now unoccupied.’

Some insurers will continue cover until the next renewal of the policy or probate being granted. However, there may be conditions attached – normally that the property is internally inspected at least once a week. Alternative arrangements might also be needed to pay on-going premiums as the deceased’s bank account will be frozen once the bank is aware of their death.

What does unoccupied home insurance cover?

Policies vary regarding the level of cover offered. Be sure you read the policy and understand what you’re covered for – and what isn’t covered.

Unoccupied home insurance will always include buildings cover. Buildings insurance covers the structure and fittings of a property including:

Walls

Roof

Pipes

Fitted kitchens

Carpets

Flooring

A good policy needs to protect you against risks including:

Storms

Floods

Fire

Water leaks

Theft or attempted theft,

Vandalism or malicious damage

A more comprehensive policy will also include legal expenses. For example, you might need legal assistance to remove squatters.

Another inclusion or add-on is property owner liability. This will protect you against compensation claims raised by third parties who have been injured as a result of the property not being maintained.

Some policies will also offer add-ons covering damage due to fallen trees, fly-tipping, and broken windows.

How can I get cheaper unoccupied property insurance?

Adding some additional security features, such as burglar alarms and decent door and window locks, could help to decrease the cost of your unoccupied home insurance.

Installing smart cameras and smart devices will make it easier for you to monitor the property yourself via your mobile phone. By doing this you can react quickly to any incidents, and lessen the likelihood of needing to make a claim. For example, smart leak sensors can alert you if there is a leak in the property.

Keeping the property well-maintained and looking lived-in can reduce the probability of a break-in or squatters moving in. This will mean you are less likely to make an insurance claim.

Increasing the excess payable on your insurance policy will usually make the premium cheaper. The excess is the amount the policyholder has to pay towards any claim – so make sure you don’t increase it to an unaffordable amount.

When you insure any property, it’s important to give the insurer an accurate ‘rebuild value’ – this is the cost of completely rebuilding the property from scratch. Unless you own a listed building, the rebuild value is usually less than the market or sale value – so make sure you don’t over-insure your property.

Some unoccupied home insurance policies will require you to take certain steps to reduce the risk of a burst pipe. For example, heating the property to a certain temperature in winter or turning off the water supply.

Who offers unoccupied property insurance?

Firstly, assess whether you need unoccupied home insurance. Check the policy wording of any existing home insurance. Most insurers will cover an empty property for up to 30 or 90 days. If the property will be empty for longer than the limit stated on the policy, call your insurer to see if it can offer additional cover.

If you need unoccupied home insurance, you should shop around for the right policy at the right price. With standard home insurance, you can compare quotes using price comparison websites, but it’s not as easy to do this for unoccupied home insurance. Instead, you’ll need to contact individual insurers to ask for a quote.

Most insurers want to know the condition of the property before they offer you cover. It can be more difficult to find insurance if a property is in a poor state of repair. For example, it might have boarded up entrances or roof damage.

Different insurers will take differing approaches to the checks you need to make on a vacant property. Some will require you to leave the heating on using a timer in winter to stop pipes from freezing and bursting. Others might expect you to regularly visit the property.

Specialist Unoccupied home insurers include:

GuardCover

Endsleigh

Towergate

Adrian Flux

Home Protect

Once you’ve chosen your policy, you can either pay the full cost upfront or pay for it in monthly instalments.

What are ‘unoccupied building conditions’?

Some insurers insist on certain terms and conditions are stuck to for unoccupied home insurance to be valid: these are called ‘unoccupied building conditions’.

Unoccupied building conditions can be things such as:

Draining down water systems

Switching off utilities

Weekly documented visits

Failure to comply with their unoccupied property insurance guide and conditions could lead to any claim you make being turned down. Some insurers will let you choose which conditions you want to include – these will affect your premium.

What are unoccupied home insurance exclusions?

Every insurance policy comes with ‘exclusions’ which are events not covered by the insurance policy.

Unoccupied home insurance exclusions might include theft by unforced entry such as an unlocked door or open window or damage caused by contractors or builders.

How to make an unoccupied home insurance claim

If you need to make a claim on your home insurance, these are the steps to follow: