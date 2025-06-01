More and more people are converting their garages, realising that, in many cases, they can get far more use out of them as habitable space than for storing all the things they haven't got around to decluttering.

In terms of how to convert a garage, there are many aspects to consider, such as how you will get natural light into the new area and ways of heating it – there is also the matter of planning approval.

While planning consent isn't usually required for a garage conversion, many people worry about their neighbour's reaction – but can their objections actually put a stop to your plans? We asked the experts whether this is something you should be concerned about.

Can my neighbour stop me converting my garage?

If you want to turn your garage into a guest bedroom, then as long as you meet the requirements of Permitted Development, or obtain planning permission, your neighbour's objections won't stop the project (Image credit: Future)

While there is clearly nothing you can do about your neighbour grumbling or complaining about your garage conversion ideas, can they actually put a stop to it? Much of this comes down to whether or not your conversion falls under permitted development.

'In most cases, if the conversion doesn’t require planning permission (i.e. it’s permitted development), then neighbours can’t formally object in a way that stops the works,' reassures professional planning consultant Simon Rix. 'However, if a planning application is needed – for example, where there’s a planning condition restricting use of the garage, or if the conversion changes the external appearance materially – then neighbours can comment and their views will be considered by the local planning authority.'

Cause for concern then? Not necessarily.

'Even then, objections don’t mean a refusal unless there are clear planning grounds for it,' points out Simon.

Simon Rix Social Links Navigation Planning Expert, Planix.uk Simon Rix is a professional planning consultant, who began his career working in local government in the 1990s. He was a council officer and later an elected councillor, so he knows how the planning system works from both sides. He went on to set up Planix.UK Planning Consultants Ltd; a consultancy company that advises self builders, home extenders and those taking on small to medium-sized building projects, about planning permission.

What can I do if my neighbour objects?

Avoid neighbour objections by informing them of your garage conversion plans well in advance of the building work starting (Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles Photography)

If you do find out that your neighbour has objected to your garage conversion, what steps should you take to resolve the issue?

Rather than rushing straight to your local planning office, it is far better to first open the lines of communication between you and your neighbour – something you should ideally have done before getting started anyway, out of courtesy. Often, talking through your proposals and showing them your ideas will help appease any worries before they turn into objections.

'Even if formal permission isn’t required, it’s still wise to speak with your neighbour before work begins,' picks up Paula Higgins, CEO of HomeOwners Alliance 'Keeping them informed can help prevent misunderstandings or disputes – especially if your plans involve construction noise, parking concerns, or affect shared boundaries.'

Providing planning permission is not required and no party walls are affected by your conversion, there really is nothing else you need to do, providing you have noted – and adhered to – garage conversion building regulations.

'If a neighbour raises objections during a formal planning application, their concerns will be considered by the planning officer but only if they relate to material planning issues, such as privacy, light, or parking,' adds Paula Higgins. 'Personal objections, aesthetic preferences, or concerns about construction disruption typically carry little weight.'

Paula Higgins CEO of HomeOwners Alliance After spending 15 years reforming housing policy in government, enough was enough. Homeowners needed a voice and HomeOwners Alliance was born.

What if I want to convert a link detached house?

A garage conversion can provide extra living space without adding to the overall footprint of your home, which means it can usually be done under Permitted Development (Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles Photography)

Things can get a little more complicated if yours is a link detached house.

A link detached house is a type of property that sits between a semi-detached and fully detached house. In the case of a link detached house, the shared section between two adjoining buildings is a often a garage.

While you are fully entitled to convert a link-detached garage into habitable space, be aware that the wall of the converted garage linked to the neighbouring house will fall into the category of a party wall. Therefore, a formal party wall agreement will need drawing up.

How do I object to my neighbour’s proposed conversion?

On the flipside, what should you do if your neighbour is proposing a garage conversion that you feel will negatively impact your own property?

'If you are concerned about a neighbour’s garage conversion, you can always contact your local council’s planning department,' advises Simon Rix.

It is important to note, however, that unless there is some legal reason why the conversion should go ahead, there is likely to be little you can do about it.

'Unless it’s a breach of planning or building regulations, there’s usually little legal basis to stop it,' explains Simon.

When might a neighbour be able to object to a garage conversion?

There are some instances where it might be viable for your neighbour to object to your garage conversion (or vice versa).

'If your home is listed or you live in a conservation area, then it is highly likely that you will need planning permission before you can convert your garage,' explains Paula Higgins. 'In this scenario, we would recommend having an informal meeting with your local planning officer before you submit your application.'

Where garage conversion planning permission is required, your neighbours can have more of a say, although, realistically, they are unlikely to be successful in putting a stop to your project.

'If the conversion is carried out without necessary planning permission, or appears to breach building regulations, your neighbour can report it to the local council’s planning enforcement team,' points out Paula Higgins.

As a result, you may have to make changes to make it compliant or undo the work entirely.

FAQs

Do you need an architect for a garage conversion?

While there is nothing to say that you have to have an architect to design your garage conversion, getting one involved, either on a design-only basis or to oversee the entire project from start to finish, can help the whole thing run a little smoother.

Finding an architect and having a set of professionally-drawn plans and the advice of someone with experience in this type of project can also help reassure neighbours. Plus, they can help with building regulations approval too.

'You could choose to design your garage conversion yourself,' says Paula Higgins. 'But there are a number of other options. You could use an architect or architectural designer whose expertise mean they may come up with ideas you didn’t realise were possible.'

If your neighbours have legitimate reasons to object to your garage conversion plans, then you might consider converting alternative space instead. Just make sure you find out whether a neighbour can object to your loft conversion plans before you commit.