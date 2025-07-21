Steam cleaning is one of the most effective ways to get rid of dust mites – but only if you do these 3 things

Runny nose? Persistent cough? Trouble sleeping? Itchy eyes? There’s a high chance that your home is overrun with dust mites. And while it’s important to deal with this invasion as soon as possible, cleaning experts warn that steam cleaning dust mites can actually make your situation worse – if you don't use the machine in the right way, that is.

Yes, while the best steam cleaners offer a quick and effective way to get rid of dust mites, improper use (and even overuse) can cause more harm than good. And while that’s not to say that you can’t use the high temperatures of a steam cleaner to kill dust mites and their eggs, it’s crucial that you manage the situation as these critters thrive in warm, humid environments.

In fact, mattresses and carpets can then trap this heat and moisture, creating the ultimate breeding ground for dust mites. That’s why I’ve asked experts how you can successfully get rid of dust mites with a steam cleaner, without accidentally creating the perfect breeding ground for them in the process.

1. Always vacuum first

Using a steam cleaner to get rid of dust mites on hard surfaces is a surefire way to get the job done, and it's quick and easy to do. But carpets and rugs are a different story, as it’s easy for the heat and moisture to become trapped within the fibres, creating a warm and cosy home for an invasion of dust mites.

Because of this, large areas of carpet are some of the things you should never clean with a steam cleaner for that exact reason. That’s why experts suggest vacuuming thoroughly before using a steam cleaner on your carpets and rugs - and you’ll need one of the best vacuum cleaners for the job.

Vacuuming doesn’t remove the dust mites themselves, but a good quality vacuum will remove surface dirt and debris and penetrate deep into the fibres to remove the dead skin and dander that they feed on - making your carpets and rugs less desirable to them.

And when you're doing this, Chris Tattersall, sleep environment expert and Woolroom managing director, urges you to pay ‘particular attention to the area underneath your bed, as dust and dead skin commonly build up there.’

Vacuuming first also means you can use the steam cleaner for quick bursts (instead of deep, whole-carpet cleaning), thereby limiting the amount of moisture and heat you’re expelling.

2. Use a dehumidifier

Steam cleaners work by heating water and using that high-pressure steam to loosen and dissolve dirt and debris, and that high-pressure (and high-temperature) steam is key to killing dust mites once and for all. However, the double-edged sword is that this steam can also affect the humidity of a room, which can cause problems.

As Chris Michael, managing director of Meaco, explains, ‘Dust mites breed above 60% relative humidity,’ and as many houses in the UK already struggle with high humidity throughout the year, adding steam into the mix can often increase the humidity to 80% and sometimes even higher than that.

So, using one of the best dehumidifiers can help you continue to use a steam cleaner to kill dust mites without creating the perfect breeding environment in the process.

‘The only way to effectively reduce the level of moisture in the home is via a dehumidifier,' agrees Chris. 'Aim for a relative humidity below 50%rh to really slow down their reproduction rate.’

While you’re using a steam cleaner, it’s also worth improving the ventilation in your home by opening windows and doors, and only closing them when you can feel that the areas you’ve steam cleaned are completely dry.

3. Combine with other methods

Steam cleaning is a great way to get rid of dust mites, but if you want to limit how long and how often you need to use a steam cleaner, it’s best to combine it with other methods.

Vacuuming regularly, washing your bedding on a hot cycle, getting rid of dust and tackling the clutter in your home can help to keep them at bay. You can even use eucalyptus oil to repel them.

And if you want to banish dust mites on a mattress, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a quick and easy way to do this - as long as you have a mattress vacuum to hand.

These aren’t the same as a normal vacuum cleaner, though. Mattress vacuums are specifically designed to help you clean a mattress and use a combination of suction power and UV light to zap away all of the dust mites and other allergens lurking beneath the surface.

In fact, our tester tried out the Lakeland Handheld Mattress Vacuum with UV Light, £49.99 at Lakeland, and she was so impressed that it’s now completely replaced her Dyson vacuum cleaner for the job.

FAQs

How often should I steam clean carpets for dust mites?

Although steam cleaning is an effective way to kill dust mites, you should avoid doing it regularly. Instead, you should aim to steam clean carpets for dust mites once or twice a year and focus on alternative methods outside of this.

This should be enough to kill the dust mites and prevent them from coming back, and prevent a build-up of heat and moisture that will attract them later down the line.

What do dust mites hate the most in a house?

Dust mites hate dry environments. That’s because they absorb moisture from the air to survive and require a relative humidity above 60% to reproduce. As a result, they thrive in humid homes.

To successfully get rid of dust mites, you should aim to reduce the humidity as much as possible, as this will make your home inhospitable for them.

So, there you have it! Steam cleaning can kill dust mites, but you need to be careful.