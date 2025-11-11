Window treatment ideas – 18 stylish ways to dress your windows with curtains, blinds and shutters

Whether you want to enhance the view from your windows or not, dressing them well is crucial as going for the right window treatment ideas can tie the whole room together. But the process can feel a little daunting as there are so many various window dressing options to choose from.

From classic living room curtain ideas and bedroom curtain ideas to all the different styles of blinds, shutters and combinations of two various window treatments – there’s lots to think about. Then you need to think about the best style for your space, as well as the size of your window treatment of choice.

But that’s where this guide to the best and most stylish window dressing ideas comes in handy, lending a helping hand in how to choose your curtains for a designer look and more.

1. Increase insulation with floor length curtains

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

For single-glazed windows or those that are prone to draughts, full-length curtains in a thick fabric will help to increase the insulation – ideal for keeping your house warm in winter – especially as part of bedroom or living room ideas.

‘To help keep the cold out make sure you know how to measure for curtains. Ensure the curtain pole is approximately six inches wider on each side, and a few inches above the window recess, so the curtains hang and cover any gaps to exclude draughts,’ says Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles.

2. Don't overlook the trimmings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

It is the little details that can make your curtains really stand out.

‘By adding a trim to both the side of the curtain and to the heading the eye is drawn upwards giving the illusion of height to a space,’ advises fabric designer Julia Brendel. ‘Choose a colour that coordinates with the curtain design and also works with the colours in the room. It makes the whole scheme more cohesive.’

3. Create a cocooning bedroom with velvet

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Whenever you are bringing a new fabric into a scheme, it is important to consider the texture of the material in addition to its looks. Velvet has been loved for centuries and velvet curtains like these from DUSK will instantly imbue a room with a luxurious finish.

Doubling up with velvet blinds and curtains will add a cocooning feel – which is one of the top bedroom design tips for better sleep.

No matter how beautiful the fabrics are, it is vital that you know how to hang curtains beautifully to show them off to their best effect.

4. Choose cafe-style curtains

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Cafe-style shutter ideas are praised for their flexibility and privacy credentials, but cafe-style curtains like these bee-print ones from Dunelm often get forgotten. Offering the same benefits, they are perfect for softening a space where natural light is welcome but you want to retain privacy.

5. Have the best sleep with blackout blinds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

When it comes to bedroom window dressings, blackout blinds are a must for light sleepers, whether you want to block out a poorly placed street lamp or don’t want to be woken at sunrise. Blinds2go has one of the best and largest ranges of blackout blinds.

‘Restricting light isn’t the only benefit to blackout blinds: some designs also act as an extra insulating layer, helping keep noise outside, where it belongs, and regulate the temperature of your room for a better night’s sleep,’ says Lisa Cooper, head of product at Thomas Sanderson.

6. Opt for blinds for a conservatory

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When it comes to conservatory blinds, vertical blinds are a practical solution but can look a little dated and roller blinds are often chosen for a contemporary look.

‘Conservatory window treatments add personality to the space as well as texture, colour and cosiness, but they are also a practical choice. In summer, the ability to lower the blinds will protect you from the sun’s glare and create privacy, while in autumn and winter, they can prevent draughts and offer insulation,’ explains Adam Knight director at Nefarious Design.

7. Choose bamboo for sustainability

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

Highly sustainable, bamboo blinds like these ones from John Lewis move through the seasons, ensuring an airy feel in spring while still creating a cosiness in winter.

‘We had bamboo blinds in our childhood home in Denmark, and we loved the warm atmosphere they created: cold winter days with the blinds rolled all the way down and candles on the window sill, and the sun casting light through the slits,’ says Sofie Flach Melson, director of Color & Co.

8. Ensure privacy with sheer voiles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Voile curtain ideas are a popular choice in rooms where daytime privacy is required but you don’t want to compromise the natural light that enters the room. A world away from the net voiles of the past, loose weave linen like these voile curtains from Habitat offer a relaxed and airy feel that works well in any style of room.

9. Elevate your look with a pelmet

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

In recent years, pelmets have been finding their way back into modern interiors.

‘Curtain pelmets are perfect when you want to block out light – better than a curtain pole, where light can bleed above. They are decorative, allowing you to get creative with shapes to complement the room, and can also serve to conceal sheer roller blinds that can be fitted to the pelmet board,’ says Emma Sims-Hilditch, founder of Sims Hilditch.

10. Make a feature of a bay window

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Whether large or small nooks, knowing how to dress a bay window can be challenging.

‘When faced with the dormer windows of this very old house, we wanted the opportunity to put a piece of furniture in the recess, so made a bent brass pole to hang the curtains around it, rather than running the curtain across the front of the opening. It is lovely to sometimes be able to use curtains to enhance smaller windows, as it adds character,’ explains interior designer Sarah Vanrenen.

11. Make a statement with Roman blinds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Amelia Thorpe)

For an unfussy alternative to curtains, we always recommend looking to window blind ideas – and Roman blinds are possibly the smartest. Fabric panels are softly pleated for a tailored look with blinds positioned inside a window recess or on the outside. Try lining and trimming blinds in a contrast colour fabric for a chic look. Next has a wide range of stylish Roman blinds on offer.

‘You need way less fabric for a blind than you do for curtains,’ says interior stylist Charlotte Boyd . ‘So you can splash out on a more luxurious fabric to really make a statement.’

12. Frame shutters with curtains

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

In rooms where you choose a window treatment based on practicality, such as shutters on the lower half of a living room or bedroom window to offer privacy, it's best to choose a timeless white design.

To add the colour and decoration you can frame the window with curtains that are there more to add decoration – you might not ever need to draw them, but they become essential to soften the look and add pattern or colour to your decorating scheme.

13. Double up with a ‘day and night’ design

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Sticking to the theme of combining two different window dressing into one, you can also treat your window (or windows) to both a blind and curtains. This is ideal for a bedroom, especially if the blind of choice is a blackout blind. And you'll get a two-in-one solution that works great for both day and night.

14. Seek privacy with classic shutters

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

For a window treatment that won't date, try classic wooden shutters. Ideal for period properties, shutters look stylish indoors and when viewed from the exterior of the property.

Cafe-style shutters, from £83.15 at Dunelm are a good option, giving privacy, plus letting natural light in too. 'Shutters can be pricey, so I’d always go for white for longevity,' advises interior designer Helen Harry.

15. Make windows look bigger

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Try this trick if you want to make a narrow set of doors feel wider or a small window appear bigger. Choose a pole wider than the window, so that curtains can be stacked back on each side – having most of the window frame on show creates the illusion of width.

Likewise, fixing the pole slightly above the frame will make windows appear taller too.

16. Use tie top curtains

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Tie or tab top curtains in a subtle print or a classic shade like these tie-top voile curtains from La Redoute are a laid-back solution to dressing large bay windows. They're easy to make yourself as you don't need to attach curtain rings or hooks. They're also easy to remove when you fancy a change as you just need to untie the tabs and swap to a new design.

This style of window dressing works best with lightweight or sheer fabrics. Tab top curtains offer a similar look and are available readymade from many retailers.

Select a pole in a coordinating colour to the windows and walls so it doesn't detract from the soft nature of the curtains.

17. Try tailored stripes for a chic look

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Unsure about pattern? A subtle stripe like these John Lewis striped curtains or plain textured weave will always look classic and can easily be incorporated into a new colour scheme. Weaves also have the advantage of being slightly thicker than standard fabrics so are more insulating.

‘Bold patterns might draw your eye and make more of a feature of a window, but they will date more quickly, says interior stylist Charlotte Boyd, ‘and you might tire of them sooner – fine if you like to redecorate every few years, but not ideal if you’re thinking “this is it” for the next 15 years.'

Whether you're prone to changing your mind or not, using home furnishing discount codes will help cut the upfront cost of your window treatment ideas. This way you'll be able to stay on budget and if your tastes change it's less of an issue to replace.

18. Add an accent colour with shutters

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The traditional shutter is an inspired and effortlessly stylish choice of window dressing and has become increasingly accessible. There are many different styles on offer, including full window shutters, the half cafe design and full solid shutters to completely block out light – ideal for bedrooms.

For kitchens and bathrooms, opt for waterproof vinyl shutters to ensure water and humidity doesn't damage your purchase over time. If you're looking for value for money, crafted shutters are the way to go as these are made from medium-density fibreboard, whereas hardwood is the classic choice.

Paint your shutters in a bold shade for a statement window dressing that coordinates with your unique room scheme.

FAQs

What type of curtains are best on French doors? For French doors or patio doors, thermal curtains are a good idea to keep your room cosy and warm. A stiffer curtain fabric will create an elegant drape, however, lighter voile curtains are ideal for teaming with blinds at windows that require a little extra privacy. Alternatively, shutter blinds are a stylish selection with a continental feel. They're available in many contemporary shades and materials to suit your scheme and similarly to blinds and curtains, can be made to measure to fit your windows.

How to colour match your curtains to your interior? The easiest way to colour-match your curtains to your interior is to consult the colour wheel. 'Looking at the colour wheel helps you understand what colours are cohesive with each other and that’s why I always recommend that it features a lot of dark blue with burnt orange curtains,' says Amy Wilson, interior designer at 247 Curtains. 'Patterns are a great way to add personality and character to a neutral home. But if you are scared of going down a maximalist route and want to keep it clean, choose patterns that include muted colours such as baby pinks and florals.'

Which window treatment idea is your favourite? And did we forget any good ones?