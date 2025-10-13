Not everyone has the space or inclination for a huge kitchen extension, but that doesn't mean that a small addition can't be just as impactful.

If you're planning a kitchen extension, the size might depend on where it's located (and what's permissible), what you want to spend, and what your plans actually requires.

But the good news is that even if your kitchen extension ideas are on the small side, it can still pack a punch. I asked the experts how you can make a small kitchen extension feel bigger and maximise the impact it has on your homelife.

1. Combine your kitchen extension with a ground floor remodel

(Image credit: Future/Photoword)

You might think a small extension will be limiting, but when you look beyond your kitchen, and the ground floor as a whole, it can be utterly transformative.

Knocking down walls or moving them to rejig the layout of other rooms in your home can be key to making the most of extension.

It's best to work with an architect or designer on a project like this, as they will have bags of experience in improving flow and making the most of natural light, which will give your new space some serious wow-factor.

2. Prioritise natural light

(Image credit: Future/Emma Lewis)

Ask any design expert about how to make a small space look bigger, and they will definitely mention bringing in more natural light.

A well-placed picture window or set of patio doors can help draw the eye to the outside, blurring the lines between where the kitchen ends and the garden begins, which in turn makes a smaller space feel much bigger.

If your design allows, try and bring in light from above with a roof window. This will maximise how much daylight your kitchen gets throughout the day. Plus it will trick the eye by making the ceiling appear taller.

3. Embrace a vaulted ceiling

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Playing with proportions can be transformative in a small kitchen extension. If you feel limited on space, there might be opportunity to be found by looking upwards.

'As a design and build company, we work with our clients from the project conception to completion to create designs that maximise space as much as possible and make the kitchen appear bigger,' explains James Bernard, Director of Plus Rooms. 'Vaulted ceilings are great for using up wasted space under a pitched roof design, which pairs perfectly with a light and bright interior colour palette. This overall creates a natural light-filled, spacious area. You can even add eye-catching tiles or bold cabinet colours if you want to further the dynamic feel and add personality.'

4. Opt for bespoke cabinetry

(Image credit: Future/Douglas Gibb)

Using standard cabinets might not be the best way to make the most of your space, even after a small kitchen extension.

'Bespoke elements can play a key role in creating a well-designed small kitchen extension, as sometimes standard sizes of cabinetry won’t suffice,' says Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr. 'Research and discuss with a designer alternatives to traditional kitchen cabinetry, perhaps deep pan drawers may be better suited to your needs or open shelving.'

Taking bespoke cabinetry up to the ceiling can help to draw the eye upwards, and avoid any wasted space. Bear in mind this tip from Steve Larkin, CEO of Kitchen Door Hub: 'If you are going to install floor to ceiling cabinetry to make the most of the space added by a small extension, you can try to break this up and make it look less bulky with open shelving or glazed doors.'

5. Incorporate clever storage

(Image credit: Future / Darren Chung)

Make the most of a small kitchen extension by being savvy when it comes to storage. This will keep clutter at bay, which will make your kitchen look bigger.

'Every inch of storage you can rinse out of your kitchen will make a difference,' says Mike Biddulph, Founder of Goldfinch Furniture. 'We’ve been making some great larder units with an extra run of worktop hidden away inside for coffee machines and mixers. Paired with pocket doors (which slide inside the unit once opened) and internal lighting, your larder becomes an accessible workstation that you can close away when you have guests.'

Think too about whether you are honestly tidy enough to embrace open storage, or whether you'd be better off being able to hide it away in a cupboard. 'Reeded glass is a great compromise between having doors but allowing a space to feel light,' adds Mike. 'We’ve seen a real desire for this in the last few months. It works especially well in smaller spaces as it’s a light and impactful design feature without being overbearing.'

6. Be savvy with your decor choices

While it might be a good idea to avoid too bold or dark a colour palette if you want your kitchen to seem bigger, you don't have to avoid it altogether. This pop of yellow adds a dose of personality without overwhelming the space. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Siobhan Doran)

Your colour and finish choices when it comes to cabinets, worktops, walls and flooring will all contribute to how big your kitchen seems.

'Using a lighter colour palette can make a smaller space appear more light and airy,' says Steve Larkin. 'Glass, mirrors and glossy finishes will reflect light, which can make the room feel bigger.'

'Flooring can be another way to trick the eye,' reveals James Bernard. 'Darker floors create depth when they contrast with the cabinetry and placing boards or long tiles vertically will make a space feel longer while placing them horizontally will make it feel wider. Large tiles actually expand the space whilst small tiles can look busy.'

7. Need more space? Look to your garage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Photoword)

If you are limited on the amount of space you can add with an extension and a remodel of your existing square footage, it's worth looking whether you have any areas you aren't utilising to the fullest potential.

For example, if you have an attached garage that is just used as a bit of a dumping ground, then a garage conversion could be worth considering.

This will add to your overall project budget, but if it gives you more space to play with when it comes to remodelling or extending your kitchen, then it could be a savvy improvement to make.

What should a homeowner avoid in a small kitchen extension?

If you want to know how to make the most of a small kitchen extension, it's important you know what to avoid.

Experts advise you give these a wide swerve:

Lack of natural light. Extending without considering natural light can leave you with a space that was darker, and looks smaller than it did before. Not ideal, especially if you've gone to the expense and hassle of building an extension.

Extending without considering natural light can leave you with a space that was darker, and looks smaller than it did before. Not ideal, especially if you've gone to the expense and hassle of building an extension. A kitchen island. 'If you have a small or narrow space, this may not be adequate enough for a kitchen island, especially if you will also have a dining table in the same room, explains Steve Larkin. 'Alternatively, consider a peninsula layout which is typically a 'u' or 'l' shape in rooms where space is limited, as it will provide more storage and food preparation areas.'

'If you have a small or narrow space, this may not be adequate enough for a kitchen island, especially if you will also have a dining table in the same room, explains Steve Larkin. 'Alternatively, consider a peninsula layout which is typically a 'u' or 'l' shape in rooms where space is limited, as it will provide more storage and food preparation areas.' Standard size cabinets that may be too large for the space. The biggest thing we try and get across in the design stage of a smaller kitchen project is that there is no point trying to cram lots of oversized cabinetry into a smaller space,' says Mike Biddulph. 'Having a bespoke kitchen made means that you can maximise every millimetre without filling a small space with standard sized cabinets!'

The biggest thing we try and get across in the design stage of a smaller kitchen project is that there is no point trying to cram lots of oversized cabinetry into a smaller space,' says Mike Biddulph. 'Having a bespoke kitchen made means that you can maximise every millimetre without filling a small space with standard sized cabinets!' Too much clutter. Clutter is not your friend if you have a small kitchen, so really think about what you need, what needs to be visible and what can be hidden away. Integrated appliances can also help you achieve a more streamlined space.

FAQs

Is a small kitchen extension even worth it?

The size of kitchen extension you can add could be dependent on a couple of different factors including your budget, planning permission constraints or how much available space you have (and are willing to sacrifice).

But even a small extension can be enough to rework your existing space into something spectacular. 'Whilst many homeowners dream of a spacious kitchen with more cupboard space than they know what to do with, the reality is that a small kitchen can be just as stylish and rewarding,' says James Bernard. 'You can be even more innovative and create a space that is personalised and practical.'

But if you are limited by size, you will need to ensure you prioritise your needs before your wants, and be certain that the space works on a functional level. 'Making sure your paths are wide and clear means you can zone areas for an efficient traffic flow rather than having to dodge furniture. This is particularly essential for access to doorways, your outdoor space and main kitchen appliances,' adds James.

If you are working with a tight project fund, make sure you avoid these budget kitchen extension mistakes that will send your costs skyrocketing.